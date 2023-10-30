x

October 30, 2023

European Jewish Group Decries Mural Desecration in Thessaloniki

October 30, 2023
By The National Herald
EJA
(Photo: facebook/European Jewish Association)

THESSALONIKI – The European Jewish Association (EJA) denounced Anti-Semitic incidents occurring during Israel’s war with Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip that included defacing a Holocaust memorial mural in Thessaloniki.

That was at the main train station in Greece’s second-largest city that during World War II saw the Nazis ship out most of the Jewish population to concentration camps to be killed.

The inscriptions “Jews=Nazi” and “Free Gaza” were put on the mural and a Jewish store in the city was also attacked although little damage was done, hatred rising over the war that began after Hamas terrorists went into Israel and killed hundreds of civilians and children, drawing retaliation.

https://ejpress.org/european-jewish-group-appalled-by-the-latest-antisemitic-incidents-in-croatia-and-greece/

EJA Managing Director Jorgos Papadakis said, “As a Greek, I cannot even begin to comprehend such acts of violence and hate in a city that lost almost its entire Jewish population, more than 50,000, during the Holocaust.”

He also added that, “The authorities must send a strong message by condemning this barbarism and bringing the culprits in front of justice. Anything else would not be acceptable.”

There was also an incident in Split, Croatia where graffiti “Juden Raus” (‘’Jews out’’) adorned with the “U” from the WW2 fascist Ustasa regime that killed and deported thousands of Jews was scrawled.

“It is hard to comprehend these acts of hatred against Jews in Europe. We were in Croatia two weeks ago, organized an international conference in Zagreb and paid tribute to the thousands who perished at the notorious Jasenovac death camp,” he said.

He added : ‘’We praised the country’s IHRA chairmanship and the efforts made to eradicate antisemitism. This is why it is surprising that we heard no words of condemnation from the government. Using the exact same words the Nazis used before eventually leading millions of Jews to their death cannot be perceived even as a bad joke.”

The war has divided camps of those supporting Israel – backed fully by Greece’s ruling New Democracy that has tried to hold down anti-Semitism in the country – and those backing the Palestinians.

 

