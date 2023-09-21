x

September 21, 2023

Tourism

European Heritage Days: Free Entrance to Sites, Museums Friday-Sunday

September 21, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The Acropolis Museum. Photo: Erik Drost, via Wikimedia Commons
The Acropolis Museum. (Photo: Erik Drost, via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – Entrance will be free to all Greek archaeological sites, museums, and monuments for all visitors from September 22 (Friday) to September 24 (Sunday), in celebration of the European Heritage Days.

The shared European theme is Living Heritage, rephrased in Greece as “Heritage and Tradition: Evidence of yesterday in today.

This year’s theme underlines with the 20th anniversary of the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, giving emphasis on the role of heritage, its relationship to communities and society, and the continuity of practices and skills that have passed down the generations to the present.

This year’s events include a wide variety of content, including traditional dances, songs and festival customs from different parts of Greece (some of which have been included in the Depository of Intangible Cultural Heritage); traditional cuisine and Mediterranean diet (daily and festive dishes); traditional professional practices (seafaring, irrigation, silversmithing and jewels, pottery, farming of olive and mastic trees, fishing techniques, lumber jacking, etc.); and popular folklore beliefs, local traditions and fables, games and toys. The events also include temporary exhibitions of painting, photography, and guided tours by curators in local monuments, sites, and museums as well as places bearing historic and living memories, featuring their role in local communities.

A selection of European Heritage Days 2023 events will be presented only digitally, and will also be hosted at the country’s social media pages (https://www.facebook.com/EHDaysGR/, https://www.instagram.com/ehpk_greece/).

