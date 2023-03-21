x

March 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

European Commission to Collaborate with Greece in Improving Railroad Safety

March 21, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[360111] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΘΕΣΜΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΦΑΝΕΙΑΣ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Minister of State responsible for infrastructure and transport Giorgos Gerapetritis at a hearing about the Tempi railway tragedy, Monday 20 March 2023. (GEORGE KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

BRUSSELS – Minister of State responsible for infrastructure and transport Giorgos Gerapetritis discussed Greece’s collaboration with the European Commission on the Tempi train collision on Tuesday.

Specifically, Geropetritis met in Brussels with Cohesion & Reforms Commissioner Elisa Ferreira, Transport Commissioner Adina Valean, and Bjoern Seibert, who is the office director of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They discussed the head-on collision of a passenger and a freight train at Tempi in central Greece that killed 57 people, including many college students.

The EU officials expressed their condolences for the tragic train collision in Tempi, and the Commission’s desire to help Greek authorities in the official investigation into the causes of the accident. They also underlined they would help Greece to investigate the accident and mainly to formulate a railways framework that will be safer, more rational and more attractive to citizens.

Briefing Greek correspondents in Brussels, Gerapetritis noted that a basic position shared by both Greece and the European Commission is “our desire to shift towards a better, more expanded, more popular railway.” Furthermore, Greece will receive technical assistance from the Commission in developing the railways’ capabilities and structural organization.

Furthermore, Gerapetritis mentioned that Greek authorities will be in continuous cooperation with the Commission to monitor the electronic upgrade of European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) projects, which includes the signaling and remote control systems. The contracts must be completed by the end of September 2023 on the Athens-Thessaloniki main axis, emphasized the minister, who expressed the hope that the automatic braking systems (European Train Control System – ETCS) will also be completed by then.

Additionally, Greece will collaborate with the European Commission concerning the staffing of its railways with specialized workers, and enrich Greece’s recently created air and rail accident investigation authority with specialists.

Greece has already requested that the Commission proposes experts that could help in an independent investigation.

Finally, Gerapetritis mentioned that Greece will officially request that both the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) and the European Commission become actively involved in the investigation regarding the causes of the accident.

European Commision technical experts are expected to visit Athens next week, added the Greek minister.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Banks’ Profile Solid, DBRS Says

ATHENS - Greek banks' profile is solid, their capital base and the quality of their assets improved, while their revenue growth is up significantly, DBRS said in a report on the country's four systemic banks (Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank and Piraeus Bank).

Society
British Think Tank Fears Greece Wouldn’t Return Parthenon Marbles
Society
After Archaelologist Beaten, Unlawful Construction Halt on Mykonos

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.