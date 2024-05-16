x

May 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Economy

European Carmaker Stellantis, China’s Leapmotor Will Sell EV’s in Greece Too

May 15, 2024
By TNH Staff
Hyundai Electric Vehicle
The all-new, all-electric Hyundai Grandeur. (Photo: Hyundai Motor Group/Unsplash)

ATHENS – The multinational automotive group Stellantis, formed from the 2021 the merger of the Italian–American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French PSA Group said it would work with China’s electric vehicle maker Leapmotor to sell cars in nine European countries, including Greece, later in 2024.

Sales would start in September, including in Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, The  , Romania, Spain and Portugal, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said at a news event in Hangzhou, China announcing the move.

Stellantis and Leapmotor, an EV startup, did not provide details on where the electric vehicles would be produced, but that the location must have the “capacity available to support the sales” and meet quality criteria and cost competitiveness.

The models launched will be the T03 and C10 models, with plans to introduce one new model annually over the next three years, Tavares said. “We expect to bring a significant boost to the international sales of these models,” he said.

Leapmotor CEO Zhu Jiangming said that the alliance with Stellantis would help his company access an extensive overseas dealership and distribution system, as well as factories around the world.

“Political and regional uncertainties in the future are likely to make it inevitable for Chinese new energy vehicle brands to manufacture globally,” Zhu said, with Greece offering subsidies to electric car buyers.

The move comes as the United States said it would put new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, advanced batteries, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment and as the US and Europe said China is overproducing electric cars and dumping them in overseas markets.

Tavares said that no decision had been taken about exactly where the Leapmotor EVs would be built in Europe, but that quality and price competitiveness were key and that they would be priced under 20,000 euros ($21,774) said Reuters.

“We can accommodate different custom duties scenarios by using or not, depending on the regions, the plants that we have inside of the (regions),” Tavares said at an official launch with Leapmotor founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming.

In March, in a bid to expand its presence in Europe, China’s leading electric car maker BYD will begin selling its top-selling Atto 3 and Seal models in Greece, which offers subsidies to transition away from internal combustion vehicles.

BYD is “just getting started” in Europe, according to the region’s CEO, Michael Shu. After dominating its home market, BYD is taking its best-selling EVs overseas to challenge legacy automakers.

Although BYD began selling EVs in Europe in 2021 (in Norway), the company only sold 15,644 electric cars in the region in 2023, which global data collection firm Data Force said gave it just a 1.1% share of the market.

In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Shu said BYD is just learning “how Europeans respond” to the new tech, products, and services it offers, as the market is far different than in China.

Shu acknowledged that it will take time, but BYD aims to quintuple its market share, even before it begins producing vehicles at its Hungary plant, aiming for a 5% share in hopes more consumers will switch to electric cars.

RELATED

Society
Greek Cops Bust Pro-Palestinian Protesters Athens Law School Takeover 

ATHENS - Greek police, who rarely are called into universities to remove student occupiers or protesters, moved swiftly to eject pro-Palestinian protesters at an Athens Law School building who had raised the Palestinian flag there.

Politics
Defense Minister Says Greece Now Looking to Acquire More Warships
Society
EU Survey Finds 44% of LGBTIQ People in Greece Faced Discrimination

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

AP Investigation: In Hundreds of Deadly Police Encounters, Officers Broke Multiple Safety Guidelines

In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.

NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee - Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) is taking the fight for Cyprus to Washington, DC, and commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation during the 39th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC, June 11-13.

MESSINIA – Giannis Antetokounmpo, professional Milwaukee Bucks basketball player, MVP of the NBA, and a Greek national hero, has chosen Costa Navarino for his first holiday home in his homeland Greece.

NEW YORK  — With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, their star witness will be back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen's crucial testimony implicating the former president.

BANSKA BYSTRICA, Slovakia  — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday, but his deputy prime minister said he believed Fico would survive.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.