Euroleague: Olympiacos BC Defeats Fenerbahçe in Turkey to take Series Lead (Video)

SPORTS

CONSTANTINOPLE – Kostas Sloukas made an incredible buzzer-beater three-pointer under pressure, delivering a shock to Constantinople and giving Olympiacos the advantage of home court (with a 72-71 win) and the lead in the series (2-1) of the Euroleague playoffs.

Kostas Sloukas had an outstanding performance, scoring 25 points, including the crucial three-pointer at the buzzer that left the whole city of Constantinople stunned. Sasha Vezenkov was also impressive, keeping Olympiacos standing strong during difficult moments, on a night that had everything for the Piraeus team, with ups and downs from quarter to quarter, just as Georgios Bartzokas said after the first game of the series.

With the atmosphere at an incredibly high decibel level and the players not hearing two whistles from the referees in the first few minutes, Fenerbahce searched for Dorsey and Olympiacos for Fall. The Greek guard hit a three-pointer and a free throw for an 11-5 lead at 4′, and the Piraeus team found answers for 15-13. However, the quarter belonged to the hosts (21-15), who were more efficient.

Bartzokas kept Walkup, Papapetrou, and Fall on the court at the start of the second quarter, but quickly subbed out the French center to a) see Black miss both of his contact shots and b) watch Dorsey score 26-15 at the 12-minute mark. It was then that Sloukas took the lead, bringing the score to within three points before Peters hit free throws to make it 28-27 in the 15th minute, effectively erasing Olympiacos’ poor start. The team’s first lead (29-28) came from an offensive rebound by Papapetrou, Sloukas added to the score with a new long shot to make it 33-38, and at halftime, the audience at the Ulker Sports Arena had become somewhat…frozen.

Jekiri and Calathes (40-38) covered for Fenerbahce’s bad start in the second half, but Olympiacos went without scoring for no apparent reason for six minutes, causing nerves to dangerously mount with Papapetrou attempting to calm everyone down. A basket by Jekiri, who put Sloukas on his back (51-43 in the 28th minute), raised the crowd even more. The Piraeus team closed the third quarter with just seven points, but they were not so far behind.

Olympiacos needed a good two-minute stretch of defense and offense, but they did not find it even at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Motley made it 60-51 in the 33rd minute, but then came the counterattack. Black and McKissic reduced the lead to three (60-57 in 35’), Vezenkov added a new score of 60-61 in the 36th minute, and the court once again felt the fear it had experienced in the second period. Dorsey answered Vezenkov’s three-pointer with a goal-foul (63-64), Calathes scored from the corner to make it 69-66 at 1:43, and Black missed free throws.

At 1:06, Hayes made an overdue three-pointer, causing tension between Bartzokas and Itoudis. Vezenkov then hit a huge three-pointer to tie the game at 69-69 with 48.8 seconds left, prompting Fenerbahce to call a timeout. Fenerbahce wasted its attack, but a mistake by Walkup led to a two-point score by Goudouris, making it 71-69 with just 3.8 seconds remaining, and Bartzokas called a timeout. Walkup made the throw-in, the ball went to Sloukas, and he made the shot of the year, securing the win for Olympiacos!