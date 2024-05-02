Euro 2004 Legends Play FootGolf at Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour

Events

HALKIDIKI – The countdown has begun for the Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour Golf Tournament which takes place May 14-18 in one of the most beautiful and idyllic landscapes of Greece, at the Porto Carras Grand Resort, on the peninsula of Sithonia, in Halkidiki.

FootGolf with the European champions.

The event’s schedule brings several surprises and side activities. With the assistance of the tournament’s Official Airline Partner, AEGEAN, an exciting FootGolf event will be held for the first time at the Porto Carras Grand Resort. On Friday, May 17, football legends and European champions including, among others, Kostas Katsouranis, Angelos Basinas, Giourkas Seitaridis, and Takis Fyssas, who won the Euro 2004 with the Greek national team, as well as the international Greek football players Giannis Amanatidis and Lazaros Christodoulopoulos will be invited to place a football into holes larger than those found in golf with as few strokes as possible. The rules of the game closely resemble those of golf, promising an entertaining sport blending elements of football and golf, ensuring a delightful experience filled with fun and joy.

The competition

The schedule of the Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour, at the award-winning Porto Carras Grand Resort, recognized as the top golf hotel in Greece at the Greek Hospitality Awards 2023, will start on Wednesday, May 15, with a practice round for all participants, while the event will greet its guests at the Welcome Cocktail by Domaine Porto Carras.

On Thursday, May 16, the 1st round of the Pro-Am will take place, and on Friday, May 17, the 2nd round will follow.

On Saturday, May 18, the competition will conclude with the Open Tournament for professionals and the Individual for amateurs starting at 8:30 AM.

Participation of great golf professionals

Already, top golfers from Greece and abroad such as Federico Elli (PGA of Italy), Henrik Engdahl (PGA of Sweden), and Boris Chakarov (PGA of Bulgaria) have confirmed their participation. Registration continues to finalize the number of teams participating.

The format of the Pro-Am tournament

The participating golfers will form teams of four consisting of one professional and three amateurs. The event uses the Stableford system, which rewards both team and individual performance as the basis for scoring. In the team score, the two best scores achieved by each team are calculated in the total score. In the individual score, for professionals, Individual Strokeplay applies, where each professional player competes individually to achieve the lowest possible score throughout the game, while for amateurs, Individual Stableford applies, where they compete individually based on the Stableford system, earning points according to their performance on each hole.

Wine Tasting for a good cause

Domaine Porto Carras, the largest unified organic vineyard in Greece, supports the event as a Platinum Sponsor and on Thursday, May 16, will organize two Wine Tasting Sessions for the event’s guests. Participants will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the new era of Domaine Porto Carras and taste the exquisite varieties of the historic vineyard. At the same time, Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour will reinforce, with the support of Domaine Porto Carras, the Parents Association of Children with Neoplastic Diseases of Northern Greece ‘LAMPSI’.

During the two Wine Tasting Sessions, participants will have the opportunity to contribute to the charity. The total amount collected by the event will be donated to the Association ‘LAMPSI’ which, among other things, ensures the excellent medical and pediatric care of children suffering from malignant diseases, for the creation, organization, staffing, and equipment of specialized oncology, hematology units, providing moral, social, and financial support for the treatment, care, education, and social reintegration of children and providing all possible assistance, information, and other forms of support to the families of sick children. More information about the Association ‘LAMPSI’ is available online: https://lampsi.org/

Golf Lessons for Beginners

On Saturday, May 18, non-golfers will have the opportunity to participate in a Golf Clinic. They will learn the basic principles of the Olympic sport of golf and have fun improving their flexibility, concentration, and mental health.

The schedule of the Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour will conclude with the Awards Gala Dinner, where the winners at team and individual levels will be awarded.

The only golf course in Northern Greece, with 18 holes and par 72, overlooking the Aegean Sea and the stunning pine forests on Mount Itamos, provides a spectacular setting for all participants. Professionals and amateurs will enjoy the perfect destination, playing golf amidst the vineyards of the estate, the impressive three lakes of the course, pine trees, and olive trees making the game even more exciting.

The first Pro-Am golf tournament held on the renovated golf course is expected to be highly competitive with participation from professional and amateur athletes from around the world and professional golfers competing for the total prize money that can amount up to €16,500.

Porto Carras Pro-Am is organized by Porto Carras Golf under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, the Greek National Tourism Organization, the PGA of Greece, a member of the Confederation of Professional Golf, and the major sponsor, AEGEAN.

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/vyzHK.

#portocarrasproam #aegeanminitour #portocarras