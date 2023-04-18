x

April 18, 2023

Euripides’ Alcestis Starring Elena Mavridou and Demetrios Lalos in NY and Boston

April 18, 2023
By The National Herald
ALK3-174
Demetrios Lalos and Elena Mavridou in a scene from Alcestis by Euripides. Photo: Courtesy of Choros Theater

NEW YORK – Alcestis by Euripides, directed by Elena Mavridou, after its successful presentation as part of the Transgressions series of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in April 2022 and subsequently at the Choros Theater and in Thessaloniki, travels to New York and Boston, in a co-production by Generation Y Productions and the Maliotis Cultural Center.

Featuring popular actor Demetrios Lalos (Sasmos, Silent Road) in the role of Admetus, Elena Mavridou as Alcestis, and a cast of equally talented co-stars, such as Sotiris Tsakomidis (Agries Melisses), Giorgos Triantafyllidis (Sasmos), and Dimitra Kouza (Flock of Sheep), the audience will have the opportunity to watch a performance with humor that balances between tragedy and satirical drama and explores the limits of the performing arts, theater, and performance.

The performances of New York will be presented at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center/Thespis Theatre, 25-02 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, on Friday, April 21, 7:30 PM, Saturday, April 22, 7 PM, and Monday, April 24, 7:30 PM. On Sunday, April 23, the Boston show will be presented at the Maliotis Cultural Center, 50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline, MA, 6 PM. English supertitles will be provided for non-Greek-speaking audiences in all performances, with the care of Supertitles.gr, which also handles similar projects in venues such as the Athens Concert Hall and the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus.

A scene from Alcestis by Euripides. Photo: Courtesy of Choros Theater

“It is very important for us, on the one hand, that we will collaborate for a second consecutive year with Demetrios Lalos, one of the most distinguished Greek actors of his generation, and, on the other hand, that we will give the opportunity to the Greek-American community – and not only – to watch an ancient tragedy in a closed theater in America, under the unique directorial vision of Elena Mavridou and the acting talent of noteworthy Greek actors. We also warmly thank the Maliotis Cultural Center and personally the Director, Chrysoula Kourkountis, without whose assistance it would have been difficult for this production to come to the U.S.,” said Timoleon Ziogkas, one of the heads of Generation Y Productions.

The performance is under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, while the organizers also expressed their thanks to the production’s sponsors, the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, businessman Markos Drakotos, and Alma Bank.

About Alcestis

A scene from Alcestis by Euripides, directed by and starring Elena Mavridou in the title role. Photo: Courtesy of Choros Theater

The god Apollo is punished by Zeus and serves as a mortal to the king of the Pherae, Admetus. In exchange for his hospitality and good behavior, Apollo offers Admetus a privilege for his life: to avoid premature death, as long as someone else takes his place and is sacrificed. Admetus’ wife, Alcestis, offers herself and sacrifices herself so that her husband may live. Alcestis is dead and unburied when unexpectedly Hercules visits the palace. Amidst the heavy atmosphere of the palace, he drinks and revels, unaware of the unpleasant news that Admetus has not revealed to him. A servant of the palace reveals her death, and ashamed, Hercules decides to bring Alcestis back from the dead.

Tickets are available through the Eventbrite platform, for both the three performances in New York: https://bit.ly/3LbsiFN and the one and only performance in Boston: https://bit.ly/43KdtAW.

About the production:

Demetrios Lalos in a scene from Alcestis by Euripides. Photo: Courtesy of Choros Theater

Actors: Elena Mavridou, Demetrios Lalos, Sotiris Tsakomidis, Demetra Kouza, Yorgos Triantafyllidis

Translation: Konstantinos Christomanos

Direction: Elena Mavridou

Original music- Sound design: George Mavridis

Light Design: Pericles Mathiellis

Figure design: Elena Mavridou

Customs design: Nikos Apostolopoulos

Set design: Georgia Bourda

Assistant director: Kyriaki Moulliou

Production Manager: Gianna Al Naka

Press officer & Communication: Maria Tsolaki

Social Media: Danae Gkoutkidou

Poster design: Thomas Papazoglou

Produced by: Generation Y Productions LLC, in collaboration with Maliotis Cultural Center

Production Coordinator: Zafeiris Haitidis

English Supertitles: Supertitles.gr

Supertitle Operator: Vasiliki Ioannou

