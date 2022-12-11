Euphoria (Conides) Manikas

Memorials / Obituaries

Manikas, Euphoria (Conides) of Framingham, MA passed away on December 8, 2022 held tightly in the love of family and friends.

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Effie leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Father Nicholas “Nick” Manikas, their children, Paul of Cotuit, MA (Becky Gydosh), Mary of West Boylston, MA (Michael Leach), and Joanna of Ogunquit, ME (Elizabeth Cutler), as well as grandchildren Matthew, Ainsley, Kathryn, John, Jessica, and Krista. Effie is preceded in death by daughter Pamela of Wayland, MA (Kevin Washek) who passed away on December 2, 2012.

The youngest of six born to Greek migrants in a home full of love and old-fashioned Greek discipline in Manchester, NH, Effie’s childhood was influenced by the Depression, creating the determination, grit, and fortitude to overcome all challenges. She shared stories of using a small wagon to bring ice from the corner store for the ice box in her family’s third floor tenement – in summer, most of the ice would melt before she got home. From caring for her bedridden mother as a young girl to completing a nursing degree while raising four kids of her own, Effie was a natural caretaker with a steady strength and profound compassion that made many people in her life feel so safe and loved.

Effie and Nick lived a life founded on faith and passionate involvement in the Greek Orthodox Church. When they were teenagers at St. George in Manchester, they started the church’s first Youth Club—he the President and she the Secretary. It was just the beginning. At 23 years old and just married, with Nick newly ordained, the two moved to their first parish in Marlborough, Massachusetts. They served together in four parishes over the next 58 years: Saints Anargyroi in Marlborough, MA (1956-1963), St. Haralambos in Canton, OH (1963-1975), St. Demetrios in Weston, MA (1975-2001), and St. Michael the Archangel in Cotuit, MA (2001-2014).

Effie moved through life with great care. She wore many hats – wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, Presbytera, choir director, Sunday school leader, corporate event planner, surgical scrub nurse, real estate agent, Halloween costume seamstress, skilled splinter extractor (as only a surgical nurse can do), accomplished baker, and so many more. To all these roles, she brought the utmost grace and an unrivaled eye for detail. Whether setting out doilies for coffee hour, cooking spanakopita with her grandkids, decorating the Christmas tree with her special ornament collection, organizing a corporate event, or sending out a handwritten birthday card wrapped in a hand-made bow, Effie paid attention to everything and everyone in her life. She was a truly remarkable woman, with a gift of making so many people feel so seen and loved.

Effie lived a long, blessed life here on earth and will be lovingly remembered for her warmth, kindness, courage, optimism, fierce determination, and deep faith. May her memory be eternal.

The family would like to thank the extraordinary Care Dimensions clinical staff who cared for Effie at home and the entire team at Care Dimensions Hospice House for their compassion and loving guidance during Effie’s short stay.

Services will be on Saturday, December 17 at St. Demetrios Church (57 Brown Street, Weston, MA) and streamed at https://www.stdemetriosweston.org/live-streaming.

Visiting hours will be from 9-11 AM.

The funeral will be at 11:00 AM followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. Family and friends are invited to a makaria luncheon in the St. Demetrios Parish Hall immediately following the burial.

In remembrance of Effie’s life, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to Neighbor Brigade LLC or Care Dimensions.

For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA.