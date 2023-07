Politics

Euclid Tsakalotos officially announces his candidancy for SYRIZA-PA leader. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Euclid Tsakalotos on Friday officially announced his candidancy for SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leadership at an event held in Athens.

He said that according to his proposal and view “SYRIZA should remain a part of the Left”.

Tsakalotos also said that SYRIZA’s identity was vague in the last elections. “Our aim is to give strength to the people”, he said.