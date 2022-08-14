x

August 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

EU Writes Greece for Answers Over Spyware, Phonetap Scandal

August 14, 2022
By The National Herald
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Photo via AP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS – The European Commission has joined in wanting Greece’s New Democracy government to explain why a rival politician and financial reporter’s phones were being tapped and the reported use of Predator spyware.

Katarzyna Kolanko, the European Commission’s Press Officer on Justice and Rule of Law told the Turkish Anadolu Agency that, “We can confirm sending a letter to the Greek authorities,” the site said.

“The letter was sent following previous reports on the use of this (Israeli-made) spyware in Greece, as also reflected in the 2022 Rule of Law Report,” she stated as concern grows over spyware being used in the European Union.

Other countries are being looked at as well over the use of the more sophisticated Pegasus spyware that – unlike Predator – can infect a phone without the user clicking on an attachment link.

The report, said Anadolu said that, “attacks and threats against journalists persist and journalists’ professional environment has deteriorated further” in Greece, which media freedom groups said has the worst record in the EU.

“It was moreover reported that one Greek journalist has been targeted by spyware surveillance software equivalent to Pegasus (Predator), while another journalist was allegedly monitored by” the Greek intelligence, the report said.

It referred to the alerts of the journalist protection platform of the Council of Europe which represents the heads of states although Greece’s New Democracy government has denied using spyware.

“The Greek authorities do not use the specific software described in these complaints. The Greek State does not trade with any of the companies that manufacture or market such software,” the Commission said.

That was at odds with a report from the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab which said spyware had been sold to Greece among other countries and the European Parliament research lab finding an attempt to install it on the cell phone of Nikos Androulakis, who’s also head of Greece’s PASOK party.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis admitted that the National Intelligence Service (EYP) wiretapped Androulakis’ phone but said he was never informed nor would have allowed it.

The reveleations led to former EYP chief Panigiotis Kontoleon and Mitsotakis’ then General-Secretary – his nephew Grigoris Dimitriadis – stepping down for keeping the premier out of the loop about the surveillance.

Kontoleon broke open the scandal when he told a parliamentary committee that the agency had tapped the phone of financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis, who the New York Times was said to be looking into links between Mitsotakis and business leaders, no further details.

RELATED

Society
Tourist Hordes Visting Greece While Many Greeks Stay Home

ATHENS – Unable to travel in their own country because of record inflation and soaring prices on everything from gasoline to ferry boats and electric bills they can't pay, many Greeks can only watch the tourist throngs everywhere.

Society
Phone, Online Scams Netting More Unsuspecting Greek Victims
Society
Major Wildfire in Spain Forces the Evacuation of 1,500

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings