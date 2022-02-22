x

February 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.13 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Society

EU Will Help Deal with Growing Migrant Crossovers on Cyprus

February 22, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Daily Life
A Greek Cypriot soldier stands guard in a military guard post near the UN buffer zone that divides the Greek, south, and the Turkish occupied area, north, in the medieval center of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cyprus will be getting more assistance from the European Union to help handle growing numbers of refugees and migrants arriving on the island, primarily crossing the dividing line with the occupied Turkish-Cypriot side.

The legitimate Greek-Cypriot government complained that they are coming across the so-called Green Line, most from sub-Saharan Africa and wanting to reach an EU country.

But Cyprus isn’t in the bloc’s Schengen Zone that allows visa-free travel between EU states and the arrivals have seen themselves in limbo and essentially stateless with many seeking sanctuary.

“It is a line which is not our external border, but it is our Achilles’ heel and the area where daily dozens of irregular migrants cross through, all coming from Turkey either by air or sea,” said Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris of the dividing line, reported Reuters.

Cyprus registered more than 12,000 migrant arrivals in 2021 during another COVID-19 pandemic year that’s lingering into another, up more than 40 percent from 2020, and 93 percent crossing from the Turkish-Cypriot side.

They are being stored in detention centers that human rights groups and even some Cypriot lawmakers and officials said are not just way over capacity but don’t have proper facilities to house and support them.

EU authorities said the border agency Frontex would enhance first reception capacity, speed asylum processing, assist integration and make it easier to return to their homelands those migrants denied sanctuary.

The ceasefire line between the sides is 180 kilometers (112 miles) long and runs east to west over terrain from mountains to farmland, is unfenced in many areas and easily crossed despite the presence of UN peacekeepers.

“Nobody can actually understand the (challenges of monitoring) the line without actually seeing it,” said European Commission Vice President

Schinas said he would raise the issue of migrant flows across the line with Turkish authorities in early March although Turkey hasn’t been penalized for continuing to let human traffickers operate during an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the bloc.

Turkey, as all other of our neighbors, must understand a very simple thing: that on the migration issue, they have much to gain if they work with Europe instead of working against Europe,” Schinas said.

Cypriot officials have accused Turkey of deliberately channeling migrants to the island’s north. The buffer zone isn’t recognized as an EU external border and authorities have refrained from building any walls. But officials say they will employ “high-tech measures” to curb buffer zone crossings.

“What I see here today along the Green Line is shocking, it’s a completely different perception of the problem than seeing it from a distance,” said Schinas, adding that Cyprus with its limited resources has to shoulder an “extremely large, disproportionate” burden.

Nouris said Cyprus has in recent years received more migrants per capita than any other EU country dealing with them.

Schinas said the EU is working with Cypriot authorities to thwart migrant crossings. He also said Cyprus should receive significant financial assistance to cope with migrant arrivals and ramp up repatriations of those whose asylum cases have been rejected

“As far as migration goes, we in Europe have to stop working as firefighters rushing from crisis to crisis and work as architects of a new, overall, cohesive European framework on handling the migration and asylum issues,” Schinas said.

 

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)

RELATED

Economy
Cyprus Wants to Make Larnaca’s Revived Port Jewel of the East Med

NICOSIA - A more than 1.2 billion-euro ($1.

Politics
EU Official: Turkey Will Gain by Curbing Migration to Cyprus
Politics
Cyprus Shifts from Sanctions Push to Diplomacy With Turkish-Cypriots

Top Stories

General News

FLUSHING, NY – Lambrini Xerakias, age 11, is in 6th grade at the William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School of St.

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

Church

Video

Mitsotakis: “We Condemn Russia’s Actions, Which Blatantly Violate Int’l Law”

ATHENS - "The recognition by Russia yesterday of the unilateral declaration of 'independence' by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings