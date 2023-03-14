x

March 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

WORLD

EU Urges Members to Deport More Migrants Ineligible to Stay

March 14, 2023
By Associated Press
Migration Italy
This image provided by German humanitarian organisation Sea-watch shows a boat carrying a group of migrants in distress in the Southern Mediterranean Sea, Saturday March 11, 2023. 30 migrants were missing and 17 were rescued some 100 nautical miles (180 kilometres) from Libya's coast after the boat overturned while a commercial vessel was trying to take them aboard, the Italian coast guard reported Sunday night. (Christian Gohdes/Sea-Watch via AP)

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to deport more people who enter Europe without authorization and who are not eligible to stay, saying that only around one in five would-be migrants who should be sent home actually is.

“Last year, we had a return rate of only 21% of those who are not eligible to stay,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. “When we fail to return people, this hampers our system and erodes trust.”

Johansson said that 340,000 decisions were handed down in EU member nations last year to deport people, but that only in 60% of cases did European authorities try to contact the migrants’ home countries to get them accepted back in.

“To protect the right to apply for asylum we have to show that we are appropriately dealing with those who do not qualify for international protection,” she said. “We need migration, but it has to be in a legal and orderly way.”

The arrival of well over one million migrants in 2015 — mostly people fleeing war in Syria or Iraq — sparked one of the EU’s biggest political crises. Member countries bickered over who should take responsibility for the migrants who enter, and whether other members should be obliged to help.

The row continues today. Repeated attempts to reform the asylum system have been made, but there’s been little progress. Unable to resolve the core dispute, the EU has turned to paying the countries that people leave or transit to prevent them setting out in the first place.

Johansson said the EU’s border and coastguard agency “is well equipped” to organize deportation flights, and urged the bloc’s 27 member countries to take advantage of them.

“We have a good political agreement with Bangladesh,” the EU’s top migration official noted. She said a Frontex flight would depart for Bangladesh on Wednesday with 68 “returnees” aboard. “This is the way we should work together,” Johansson said.

RELATED

WORLD
Garbage Tarnishes Paris Luster as Pension Strike Continues

PARIS (AP) — The City of Light is losing its luster with tons of garbage piling up on Paris sidewalks as sanitation workers strike for a ninth day Tuesday.

WORLD
Australia Says Nuclear Subs Needed to Counter Militarization
WORLD
Lula Meets with Indigenous in Brazil’s Amazon, Pledges Lands

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.