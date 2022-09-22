EU Tells Turkey: Respect Rights of Greek Minority, End Discrimination

Politics

FILE- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the plenary during her first State of the Union speech at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo, Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS – After Turkey said Greece isn’t respecting the rights of a Muslim minority in the northern part of the country, the European Union’s Special Representative for Human Rights told United Nations General Assembly that Turkey discriminates against a Greek minority in that country.

“The EU deeply regrets past discriminatory policies implemented by Turkey, which resulted in the Greek minority currently being on the verge of extinction,” Eamon Gilmore told the assembly on the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities.

“In this context, the EU reiterates the call on Turkey to protect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, including property rights of persons belonging to minorities and minorities’ legal entities,” he added, said Kathimerini, countering Turkey’s again renewed assertions against Greece.