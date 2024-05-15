EU Survey Finds 44% of LGBTIQ People in Greece Faced Discrimination

Society

LGBTQ+ organisations gather at the Syntagma Square on the occasion of the passing of the bill on marriage and same-sex couples' adoption, Thursday 15 February 2024. (KOCH JUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – While Greece has now allowed same-sex marriage, there’s still widespread discrimination against LGBTIQ people, a survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said it found in a survey.

That showed 44 percent of those in the LGBTIQ (Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-

Transgender-Queer and others community reported facing bigotry in at least one area of their life, fifth highest in the EU.

That has decreased though from 2019 when the figure was 51 percent, the EU average now at 36 percent, down from 42 percent previously. The problem was the worst in Bulgaria and on Cyprus, both with 48 percent.

Intersex and trans people made the most complaints, with 61 and 54 percent, the survey indicating that it covered areas of work, education, healthcare, contact with public services, as well as in shops, restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The online survey of more than 100,000 people who identify as LGBTIQ carried out in June, July and August of 2023 found only slight changes compared with the previous such survey three years earlier, the FRA said in a report.

“More LGBTIQ people in Europe are now open about who they are. At the same time, they face more violence, harassment, and bullying than before,” the Vienna-based agency said, no explanation given for the slight decrease.

Data adjusted to allow comparison between surveys showed the proportion of respondents in the 27 EU member states who said they had experienced a physical or sexual attack in the five years before the survey for being LGBTIQ rose to 14 percent from 11 percent.

In Greece, it was 13 percent while Bulgaria at 18 percent and Latvia at 17 percent had the worst record. The survey also included EU candidate countries Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia as well.

“Being openly LGBTIQ in Europe should not be a struggle. Even though we see signs of progress, bullying, harassment and violence remain constant threats,” FRA chief Sirpa Rautio said of the findings.