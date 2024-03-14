EU Sues Greece Over Floods, Failure to Implement Risk Management Plan

Politics

FILE - In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, floodwaters cover a plain, in Thessaly region, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP)

ATHENS – Five months after deadly floods wiped out a big chunk of Greece’s agricultural heartland, the European Commission said it would bring legal action in the European Union’s top court for a failure to revise flood risk management plans.

The government had given municipalities financial aid to prepare bulwarks against floods but they weren’t fully implemented and there was no report where the money went, farmers angry that earlier floods showed the danger that should have been alleviated.

The floods covered the fertile Thessaly plain, much of it still under water and concerns the land won’t be able to be replanted although it provides Greece with as much as 25 percent of food, especially vegetables.

Reuters said the EU said Greece hadn’t done enough to prevent the fallout from flooding nor fixed plans are required in the 27-member states that caused 5 billion euros ($5.47 billion) in damages, devastating crops and livestock.

Under EU rules, countries need to update once in six years their flood management plans, a set of measures aimed to help them mitigate the risks of floods on human lives, the environment and economic activities, the news agency said.

Greece was formally notified by the Commission in 2023 that it should finalize its management plans but the country has so far failed to review, adopt or report its flood risk management plans, the Commission said in a statement.

“The Commission considers that efforts by the Greek authorities have, to date, been insufficient and is therefore referring Greece to the Court of Justice of the European Union,” it added.

The Greek Environment Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Commission in February sued Bulgaria, Cyprus, Spain, Ireland, Malta, Portugal and Slovakia for failing to comply with reporting obligations.