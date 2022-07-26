EU Senator & AHEPA Europe District #28 Gov. Mammonas Visited Charlotte, NC

General News

CHARLOTTE, NC – On July 23-24, the Hellenic Republic Senator to European Union Parliament and Order of AHEPA European District #28 District Governor Dimosthenis Mammonas, after the AHEPA Centennial Supreme Convention in Orlando, FL, was hosted by Marathon Chapter #2 Charlotte, NC and worshipped at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Charlotte. Following the service, Senator Mammonas addressed the congregation in English and Greek with general best wishes and enjoyed fellowship at the coffee hour with the parishioners.