July 26, 2022

EU Senator & AHEPA Europe District #28 Gov. Mammonas Visited Charlotte, NC

July 26, 2022
By The National Herald
AHEPA NC Mammonas
Left to right: Order of AHEPA Past Supreme Governor Harry Cavalaris, Holy Trinity Cathedral Interim Dean Rev. Dr. Jonathan Resmini, Senator Dimosthenis Mammonas, AHEPA Marathon Chapter #2Past President Kal Kardous. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

CHARLOTTE, NC – On July 23-24, the Hellenic Republic Senator to European Union Parliament and Order of AHEPA European District #28 District Governor Dimosthenis Mammonas, after the AHEPA Centennial Supreme Convention in Orlando, FL, was hosted by Marathon Chapter #2 Charlotte, NC and worshipped at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Charlotte. Following the service, Senator Mammonas addressed the congregation in English and Greek with general best wishes and enjoyed fellowship at the coffee hour with the parishioners.

