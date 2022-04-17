x

April 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

EU Sanctions See Cyprus Yank Passports for 21 Russian Oligarchs

April 17, 2022
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
A demonstrator takes a mock copy of Cyprus passport during a demonstration against corruption outside of the conference center in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Relucantly imposing European Union sanctions over the invasion of Cyprus, Cyprus – home to Russian investors and a favored by Russian tourists – has reportedly revoked 21 residency permits and passports for for Russian oligarchs and their families.

That was reported by In-Cyprus, a news outlet owned by Phileleftheros Media, which said the move was made in accordance with sanctions to seize Russian assets, including its wealthy.

That would see the revocation of passports for dual citizens including  businessmen Alexander Ponomarenko, Vadim Nikolaevich Moskovic, Mikhail Gutseriev, and Alexei Kuzmichev, as well as the passports of 17 family members.

The Cyprus press office did not immediately respond to requests from Business Insider for a comment or reaction although a previous residency program selling EU passports to wealthy foreigners was ended after it was found open to money laundering, criminal activity and scandal.

Cyprus, following the sanctions, is also disallowing flights from Russia, a key tourism market, but said that could be reconsidered and bring a break with the EU if too many Russians go to Turkey instead.

The move to yank the passports came after  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with Cyprus’ Parliament and urged the government to take away the Russian citizenships, said Reuters.

Cyprus stopped accepting new residency permit foreign applicants in 2020 after an undercover investigation led by Al Jazeera revealed corruption within its vetting process found open to wrongdoing applicants.

The program previously granted citizenship to foreigners who invested at least $2.2 million in the country. Between 2007 and 2020, this provided 2,886 Russian nationals with dual citizenship, added Reuters.

Russian investment in the country were more than $100 million in 2020, making it Cyprus’ top source of Foreign Direct Investment, according to data published by the Central Bank of Cyprus, the Insider said.

The EU asked all member states who have Golden Passport schemes – including Greece – to revoke them and the passports for Russians tied to President Vladimir Putin’s administration.

“European values are not for sale,” Didier Reynders, the Commissioner for Justice and Consumers, said during a speech in late March.

“We consider that the sale of citizenship through ‘golden passports’ is illegal under EU law and poses serious risks to our security. It opens the door to corruption, money laundering and tax avoidance.” But they haven’t been banned.

RELATED

Economy
Tilting Toward Turkey, US Tells Cyprus: Forget EastMed Pipeline

NICOSIA - The United States' abrupt shift toward siding more with Turkey's insistence on taking part in energy hunts has seen Cyprus delivered the message there's no hope for the so-called EastMed Pipeline.

Politics
Lebanon Ready to Work with Cyprus on Potential Offshore Gas
Politics
Split Cyprus Wants Women’s Influence in Unseen Reunification Talks

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

5,000 Under Evacuation Orders as New Mexico Wildfire Rages

Douglas Siddens' mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings