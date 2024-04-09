x

April 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

EU Red Sea Navy Mission Greek Commander Hopes for More Ships to Repel Houthi Attacks

April 9, 2024
By Associated Press
ΑΠΟΠΛΟΥΣ ΦΡΕΓΑΤΑΣ
FILE - Departure of the frigate "YDRA" from the Salamis Naval Station in order to participate in Operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, Monday, February 27, 2024. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The commander of a European Union naval mission in the Red Sea wants to significantly increase its size to better defend against possible attacks by Houthi rebels based in Yemen, as just four warships are patrolling an area twice the size of the 27-nation bloc.

The EU mission — dubbed Aspides, from the Greek for “shield” — has escorted 68 ships and repelled 11 attacks since it was established less than two months ago. It only defends civilian vessels and does not take part in any military strikes. The southern part of the Red Sea is deemed a high-risk zone.

“Just a single transit of one of our ships between the two larger distances to the area might take about 10 days, and also to cross the high-risk area takes almost two days,” Greek navy Rear Admiral Vasilios Gryparis, the commander of the mission, told reporters in Brussels on Monday.

He said the high-risk zone “has seen multiple attacks in the past months” ranging from threats and intimidation to “complex attacks” using “shore, air and sea-based assets, drones and ballistic missiles.” No one has been hurt.

Nineteen of the 27 EU nations are involved in the mission but only four frigates are patrolling.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels, which control much of Yemen’s north and west, launched a campaign of drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in November. They have also fired missiles toward Israel, although those have largely fallen short or been intercepted.

The attacks have hit maritime trade to Egypt and Europe, with only around half the usual number of ships moving through the area. It’s added up to two weeks of transit time for vessels that want to avoid the Suez Canal, hiking transport costs and shipping insurance.

The rebels have described their campaign as an effort to pressure Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The ships targeted by the Houthis, however, largely have had little or no connection to Israel, the U.S. or other nations involved in the war.

Their campaign has continued despite more than two months of U.S.-led retaliatory airstrikes.

The EU mission also remains “very vigilant” for any spike in attacks following last week’s airstrike, widely blamed on Israel, which destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals, Gryparis said. Top Iranian officials have promised to retaliate.

“We call on Iran to show restraint and to use its influence to avoid escalation, and in particular, with relation to the Houthis,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, but he added: “I don’t think Iran has full control (of) the Houthi decision-making. They have become quite autonomous.”


By LORNE COOK Associated Press

RELATED

Politics
In Israel, Greek Health Minister Signs Medical Cooperation Deal

ATHENS - As Greece is still struggling to improve its healthcare system, an agreementl was signed in Jerusalem  for cooperation with Israel to improve services in both countries, for five years, with an option for an automatic extension of five years.

Politics
Critics Hammering New Democracy Cuts Lead Over SYRIZA to 13.3% 
Economy
Bank of Greece Chief Sounds Caution Despite Growth, Pushes Reforms

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli Marches in Philadelphia Parade (Vid)

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights.

LOS ANGELES – In honor of National Poetry Month, the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Love’s Labour and the Angelic Beloved: Voices from Cypriot Renaissance Poetry,’ a lecture by Irene Papadaki of the University of Cyprus with exclusive poetry readings by singer-songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis on Saturday, April 13, 10 AM PST/ 1 PM EST/ 8 PM Greece and Cyprus, via Zoom.

ATHENS - As Greece is still struggling to improve its healthcare system, an agreementl was signed in Jerusalem  for cooperation with Israel to improve services in both countries, for five years, with an option for an automatic extension of five years.

ATHENS - The ruling New Democracy’s once runaway lead over the major opposition SYRIZA has taken a hit after the Leftists and other rivals have kept pecking away over a 2023 train tragedy and phone bugging.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – Englewood Health announced that their 2024 Physician of the Year is Dr.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.