EU Recovery Fund’s 15 Billion Euros Helped Bring Greece Back Faster

Economy

ATHENS – Greece’s rebounding recovery – backed by record tourism and foreign investment – got a big boost too from the European Union’s Recovery Fund since 2021, which provided 15 billion euros ($16.31 billion) in loans and grants.

That is equivalent to about 8 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) said Reuters in a review of Greece’s struggles to come back from a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that required 326 billion euros ($354.42 billion) in three international loans.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/greece-has-absorbed-15-bln-euro-eus-recovery-fund-minister-2024-01-15/

Those have ended but will take decades to fully repay but the economy grew 5.9 percent in 2022 when COVID-19 health measures were lifted to lure tourists, which resulted in a record year in 2023.

Greece is eligible for a total of 36 billion euros (($39.14 billion) in grants and loans from the post-pandemic fund until 2027 and the resources were expected to leverage total investment of 60 billion euros ($65.23 billion) in medium-sized companies, green energy, digitisation and infrastructure, the news agency said.

Greece is expected to ask for another 3.6 billion euros ($3.91 billion) from the fund by September this year in a bid to hit a goal of 2.9 percent growth, Deputy Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis said.

Greek public investment- which draws funding mainly from the EU, including the Recovery Fund, as well as from the state budget – will come in at 12 billion euros ($13.05 billion) this year to reach 15 billion euros ($16.31 billion) in 2026.

“More than 60 percent of the expected 2.9 percent growth in 2024 will come from public investment … which will be the largest in the last 14 years,” Papathanasis told reporters. “We are optimistic that there will be new jobs.”

The aid has become especially important in the wake of deadly 2023 summer fires and floods that required government subsidies to businesses and households that were devastated, costing 600 million euros ($652.27 million.)

The report said the government will use more than 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) of European and state funds to fix the damage from the fires and floods and make its infrastructure more resilient to climate change in the coming years, Papathanasis said.