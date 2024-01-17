x

January 17, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 19ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Economy

EU Recovery Fund’s 15 Billion Euros Helped Bring Greece Back Faster

January 17, 2024
By The National Herald
Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanasis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Panagiotis Stolis)
Deputy Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Panagiotis Stolis, file)

ATHENS – Greece’s rebounding recovery – backed by record tourism and foreign investment – got a big boost too from the European Union’s Recovery Fund since 2021, which provided 15 billion euros ($16.31 billion) in loans and grants.

That is equivalent to about 8 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) said Reuters in a review of Greece’s struggles to come back from a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that required 326 billion euros ($354.42 billion) in three international loans.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/greece-has-absorbed-15-bln-euro-eus-recovery-fund-minister-2024-01-15/

Those have ended but will take decades to fully repay but the economy grew 5.9 percent in 2022 when COVID-19 health measures were lifted to lure tourists, which resulted in a record year in 2023.

Greece is eligible for a total of 36 billion euros (($39.14 billion) in grants and loans from the post-pandemic fund until 2027 and the resources were expected to leverage total investment of 60 billion euros ($65.23 billion) in medium-sized companies, green energy, digitisation and infrastructure, the news agency said.

Greece is expected to ask for another 3.6 billion euros ($3.91 billion) from the fund by September this year in a bid to hit a goal of 2.9 percent growth, Deputy Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis said.

Greek public investment- which draws funding mainly from the EU, including the Recovery Fund, as well as from the state budget – will come in at 12 billion euros ($13.05 billion) this year to reach 15 billion euros ($16.31 billion) in 2026.

“More than 60 percent of the expected 2.9 percent growth in 2024 will come from public investment … which will be the largest in the last 14 years,” Papathanasis told reporters. “We are optimistic that there will be new jobs.”

The aid has become especially important in the wake of deadly 2023 summer fires and floods that required government subsidies to businesses and households that were devastated, costing 600 million euros ($652.27 million.)

The report said the government will use more than 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) of European and state funds to fix the damage from the fires and floods and make its infrastructure more resilient to climate change in the coming years, Papathanasis said.

RELATED

Society
Greek, Swiss Archaeologists Team Find Cult Objects at Artemis Temple

ATHENS - A four-year excavation of the 7th Century temple dedicated to the Greek goddess Artemis by a team of Greek and Swiss archaeologists has found evidence of cult activity, including animal sacrifices.

Politics
At Davos Economic Forum, Mitsotakis Will Tout Greece’s Comeback
Politics
EU Court Strikes Down MEP Kaili’s Attempt to Block Lifting of Immunity

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

President Says Iceland Faces Daunting Period after Lava from Volcano Destroys Homes in Fishing Town

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

COLUMBIA, S.C.

DAVOS, Switzerland — U.S.

BOSTON – George Chakalis, 87, of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 8.

LONDON — The Princess of Wales has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at The London Clinic for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.