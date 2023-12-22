x

December 22, 2023

EU Prosecutor’s Office Helps Breaks Greek Criminal Tax Fraud Case

December 22, 2023
By The National Herald
ATHENS – Working with the Hellenic Police, the European Public Prosecutor’s office EPPO office conducted an investigation into a criminal organization suspected of 36.4 million euros ($40.13 million) in Value Added Tax (VAT) fraud.

There was also another 9.6 million euros ($10.58 million) in alleged fraud of European Union subsidies, the EPPO office said, revealed after house raids and searches that led to 10 arrests and seizures.

The moves were carried on by the Hellenic Financial Police who confiscated eight luxury cars, several other motor vehicles, cell phones and more than 50,000 euros ($55,124) in cash as well.

EPPO said the focus was a criminal gang involved in the wholesale and retail trade of consumer electronics (mainly mobile phones) since the beginning of 2018, the suspects said to have created a web of companies to hide themselves.

The operation was said to have looked into companies based in Greece and other EU countries including Cyprus and Slovakia, trying to take advantage of rules on cross-border transactions in trickery to find VAT exemptions.

“It is understood that they funneled intra-community acquisitions into their primary companies – which acted as brokers – while using a chain of missing traders, which would vanish without fulfilling their tax obligations. Other companies within this fraudulent chain would subsequently claim undue VAT reimbursements from the national tax authorities,” said EPPO.

It is also alleged that, between April 2020 and the end of 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the suspects used their network of companies to set up 57 new companies, and used them for fictitious transactions.

This enabled them to receive financial aid from the Greek State and the EU in the form of a non-refundable advance payment of a total amount of 9,695, 525 euros ($10,692,709) in a scheme.

These subsidies were intended to help businesses that were financially affected by the spread of the Coronavirus but EPPO said evidence showed gang leaders partly transferred the payment to foreign bank accounts, used it to travel and buy luxury goods and finance their operation.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union. It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.

