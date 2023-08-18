EU President Ripped for “Political” Vacation on Crete with Mitsotakis 

Politics

FILE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, walk in front of the Temple of Hephaestos during an event at the Ancient Agora in Athens, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Louiza Vradi/Pool via AP)

ATHENS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s holiday on Crete with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis came under fire in the German press in her homeland as being a politically-driven time.

Her Christian Democratic Union Conservatives are in the European Union’s European People’s Party as is Mitsotakis’ New Democracy, re-elected in a rout in June elections.

She has backed Mitsotakis in political matters and hasn’t pressed for the EU to investigate complaints of media freedom being stifled in Greece nor why the government refused to answer questions about the sinking of a refugee-laden vessel in June that killed hundreds.

She was a guest of Mitsotakis and his wife which didn’t escape the notice of a Dutch Member of the European Parliament, Sophie in ‘t Veld, who had led a delegation to Greece to investigate media freedom but was stonewalled.

She told POLITICO that she wants the European Commission – headed by von der Leyen – to investigate what she was doing on the trip and would ask the European Ombudsman to do the same.

“It’s the Parliament’s duty to take political responsibility and hold the Commission to account,” in ’t Veld said, although the 705-member branch representing the 27 member states has no real power.

She said that Von der Leyen compromised her independence and credibility with the trip by staying at Mitsotakis’ villa, which came as a Greek soccer fan was killed in Athens in a clash with Croatian hooligans.

Mitsotakis didn’t emerge during his vacation despite that incident that drew international attention, facing blistering criticism from rival politicians and mocking on social media where one user said there should be an Amber Alert put out for him as a missing person.

In ‘t Veld said that Von der Leyen’s stay with Mitsotakis was “a severe breach of the treaties, of political decency and neutrality,” but there was no report whether he or the German politician responded.

The German news outlet Berliner Zeitung said that Von der Leyen and her husband weren’t at a hotel but accepted hospitality from Mitsotakis and his wife and their villa.

The article then details the response of a Commission spokesperson to the trip and the Greek reactions online. “Several Greek internet users, including journalists, considered it a conflict of interest,” the report said.

Another German newspaper, the Süddeutsche Zeitung also jumped into the debate about whether it was appropriate for the EU chief to be a guest of a political leader as she is supposed to be independent.

A columnist for the paper said that, “Usually there is no reason to politicize the holidays of female politicians. Women officials who work every day during the year are strongly advised to take a few days’ holiday. And in doing so, they should be considered as private citizens, that is, left alone.”

But the opinion piece said that while that applies to Von der Leyen that Mitsotakis had been left alone by the EU while facing a surveillance scandal and allegations of refugees being pushed back, which he denied.

“She was also with the prime minister of a country whose border guards and coastguards push back migrants on land and sea. Whose coastguard played a bizarre role in the sinking of a refugee boat in the Mediterranean with over 600 dead and whose authorities are responsible for the use of Pegasus spy software against opposition members and journalists,” the columnist said.

It was also noted that Mitsotakis’ government came under fierce criticism – but not from the EU or Commission – after a head-on train crash in February killed 57 people after safety measures weren’t installed.

“On all this the Commission President is largely silent and the Commission says very little when asked about legitimate concerns about Greece. Mitsotakis and von der Leyen are obviously very close, the Prime Minister is very important as a partner in the European migration policy that is being formulated,” the report said, suggesting a conflict of interest.

It added that, “Von der Leyen, a champion of self-control who meticulously watches her public appearance and deliberately uses the symbolic power of images, lacked the necessary discretion on this holiday. The fact that it was a private trip, as the Commission says, does not do justice to the matter. This holiday was in itself political. Let us hope that at least the scandals were at least brought into the discussion.”