x

December 9, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

EU Plan to Boost Gig Economy Workers Is Latest Blow to Apps

December 9, 2021
Europe Gig Work
FILE - A gig economy ridersfor app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo takes part in a demonstration, near the company headquarters in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON — A European Union plan to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers could mean millions more of them are classified as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.

The draft rules outlined Thursday aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery business Deliveroo and would add oversight for the algorithms they use to manage workers.

Gig economy workers and platforms have fallen between the cracks of existing employment legislation, and the measures being considered by the 27-nation bloc, which would take years to come into force, are aimed at clearing up those gray areas.

App-based gig work platforms have boomed in the digital economy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when demand for food delivery services mushroomed. The apps provide short-term work for millions of people but their rampant growth also has upended traditional labor and business models, resulting in showdowns between companies and regulators worldwide. Gig work’s flexibility is a selling point for many, but workers also complain that they end up making less than minimum wage after their expenses are accounted for.

Under the EU rules, which still need approval by the European Parliament, a platform that meets at least two criteria will be deemed an “employer” and people working for that company will be reclassified as “workers” with the right to a minimum wage, paid vacation, unemployment and sickness benefits, pensions and other benefits.

The criteria include whether an app decides pay levels; electronically supervises work performance; restricts a worker’s freedom to choose work hours, accept jobs or use subcontractors; dictates a worker’s appearance and conduct with customers; or limits the possibility for workers to build their own client bases or work for anyone else.

Uber says it’s committed to improving work conditions but worries about the EU proposal “putting thousands of jobs at risk, crippling small businesses in the wake of the pandemic and damaging vital services that consumers across Europe rely on.”

“Any EU-wide rules should allow drivers and couriers to retain the flexibility we know they value most, while allowing platforms to introduce more protections and benefits,” a statement from the ride-hailing service said.

Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway said it “welcomes and fully supports” the proposals and hopes they will provide companies across Europe with “clarity and a level playing field.” Unlike other food delivery platforms, the company’s riders are employed as staff, which it says “proves that providing flexibility doesn’t have to come at the expense of workers’ rights.”

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, estimates some 28 million people on the continent are self-employed on digital platforms, rising to 43 million by 2025, but predicts as many as 4.1 million could be reclassified as employees under the new rules. The bloc has taken a leading global role in cracking down on tech companies to ensure everything from workers rights to online safety.

Platforms can challenge the classification, but the burden will be on them to prove they are not employers, the commission said.

“No one is trying to kill, to stop or to hamper this growth of the platform economy,” EU Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit said at a press briefing in Brussels. But “it comes down to ensuring that these jobs are quality jobs. … We don’t want this new economy just giving low quality or precarious jobs.”

The proposed EU rules are another blow for gig economy companies in Europe. New laws or recent court rulings in Spain, the Netherlands and Britain require food delivery riders and ride-service drivers to be given employee status rather than classified as self-employed freelancers.

There have been more than 100 court decisions across Europe on the issue, with most judges ruling that independent contractors are employees — something the commission took into account as it drafted its directive.

In contrast, Uber and other app-based services in the U.S. avoided an attempt in California to classify workers as employees, though the battle continues in the courts.

The European Commission also wants to force gig work platforms to be more transparent about the algorithms used to manage workers so they can better understand how jobs are assigned and pay is set. People should oversee the algorithms and workers should be able to appeal any automated decisions, it said.

RELATED

Politics
Plevris Files “Criminal Action” Report against Giannakos Over “Reserved” ICU Beds Claim

ATHENS - Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Thursday filed a report with the Supreme Court Prosecutor, in which he accused the head of the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Staff (POEDHN) Michalis Giannakos of "criminal actions".

Politics
Tsipras Says Full Light Must Be Shed on Claims of “VIP” Access to ICU Beds
Politics
Mitsotakis: Defence Agreement with France “In Line with the Depth of Our Historic Ties”

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CASTRO VALLEY, CA – The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities November 12-14.

General News

NEW YORK – One of the most iconic Greek restaurants in New York is closing after 25 years of operation.

Politics

SOCHI - The relations between Greece and Russia have a continuity and a future, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in joint statements following his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Wednesday.

Society

Video

A Byzantine Christmas in Somerville Massachusetts

BOSTON – Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will present Psaltikon’s A Byzantine Christmas at the church 7 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings