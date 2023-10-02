EU Media Freedom Groups Say Greek Journalists Face Threats

Society

ATHENS – Eight media freedom groups in the European Union again urged Greece’s government to protect journalists from threats, surveillance and suits aimed at silencing them – but were ignored.

A press freedom mission earlier this year cited the same problems during a visit to Athens where government officials largely shunned them, as happened to a European Parliament investigating committee.

Under Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece has one of the worst media freedom records in the European Union, journalists facing so-called SLAPP suits to deter them from investigations.

A delegation made up of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and its partners met with various media outlets, officials from state institutions, and civil society representatives, said the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Network (OCCRP.)

They found that despite revelations of Greek media professionals being targeted with spyware and the murder of veteran crime reporter Giorgos Karaivaz in 2021, Greek authorities have done little to improve the situation, RSF said, although two suspects were arrested.

https://www.occrp.org/en/daily/18083-media-watchdogs-call-on-greece-to-safeguard-journalists-and-press-freedom

Between 2020 and 2022, the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP) wiretapped journalists in the name of national security, among 15,745 people being monitored, and Predator spyware was in use in the country, the government denying it was behind it.

The media watchdog has urged the government to adopt a decree that regulates the use of spyware by the state, although its sale has been banned after the company making it set up offices in Athens.

OCCRP in September called on EU member states to safeguard press freedom and stop misusing the pretext of “national security” to spy on journalists but a Media Freedom package has stalled.

With the murder of Karaivaz unsolved, and assaults on journalists and intimidation, RSF said that, “This delay in securing justice sends a worrying signal that impunity for the murder of journalists is tolerated.”

With major Greek print and TV channels owned by influential families and individuals with political ties, the groups said there are conflicts of interest compromising media independence.

“The combination of these many challenges means Greek journalism faces a crisis of credibility, being one of the EU countries with the lowest level of trust in media by citizens,” said RSF.