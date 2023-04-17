x

April 17, 2023

EU Lawmakers Panel Report Says Greece Stifling Media Freedom

April 17, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - A man looking at newspapers in Athens puffs away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
FILE - A man looking at newspapers in Athens puffs away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

ATHENS – A European Parliament committee draft report cited incidents of Greece’s New Democracy government, already ensnared in a surveillance scandal, further trying to suppress press freedom.

The site EURACTIV said that was contained in a leaked draft of the findings of a mission to Greece by the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) which was snubbed by government officials.

Before the report was drafted, mission chief Sophie in ‘t Veld, a Dutch MEP from the centrist Renew Europe group suggested that the rule of law situation in Greece was under threat, denied by the government.

The report said that, according to a letter by Transport Minister Georgios Gerapetritis to LIBE Chair Juan Fernando López-Aguilar, the priority of the country and the government was “dealing with the worst train crash in its history and not in the face of a total lack of political decorum and common sense,” as a reason not to meet the lawmakers.

Invitations to meet had been sent to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the ministers of justice and of the interior, the Supreme Court prosecutor, the chief of police and the Greek Parliament Chairman but none accepted.

The EU panel members instead met with reporters and civil society members to talk about  the “need to respect and reinforce the independence of some of the national oversight,” the lawsuits and prosecution of journalists, and concerns about the “far-reaching” registration requirements for NGOs.

A number of journalists, including those whose phones were bugged or who were being tracked were especially critical of the government after the revelation of surveillance of 15,475 people.

That is a factor in the May 21 elections, brought up by the major rival SYRIZA which had ruled for 4 ½ years before being ousted in July, 2019 snap elections by Mitsotakis’ Conservatives.

According to the World Press Freedom Index for 2022, Greece ranked the worst among the 27 EU member states but Mitsotakis and government officials said there is “robust” media freedom in the country.

Journalists told the panel members that union members and small independent media outlets had warned about the suppression of media freedom but the leaked document said mainstream media ignored it.

Also cited were “severe concerns” about “very serious threats” to the rule of law and fundamental rights in Greece, noting that the system of checks and balances, “essential for a robust democracy” were under pressure and the justice system was “extremely” slow and ineffective.

The conclusions also mentioned that media pluralism is under threat as a small number of oligarchs own most media in the country, which had led to railway safety complaints being ignored until a head-on train collision killed 57 people, bringing an apology from the Athens Journalist Union about failures to write about it.

The report highlighted significant concerns regarding the underfunding, understaffing, and “curtailing of the powers” of officials of independent public bodies, as well as their harassment and intimidation, said the news site.

These include the Ombudsman, the Data Protection Authority, and the Authority for Communication Security and Privacy. MEPs also stressed that the National Transparency Agency, “does not seem to be effective,” with lingering concerns about its independence.

 

 

Video

