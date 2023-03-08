x

March 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

EU Lawmakers Greece Visit Probing Media Freedom Sees Backlash

March 8, 2023
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ LIBE (ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
EU’s Committee on Civil Liberties (LIBE) in a press conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo by Costas Joumas/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – While Greece is mourning the deaths of 57 people in a head-on train collision, a European Parliament committee in the country to look into corruption and media freedom was criticized for coming during a sensitive time.

The EU lawmakers are on a rule of law committee and came for three days after another parliamentary group visited to investigate a surveillance and phone bugging scandal but was stonewalled by the New Democracy government.

New  Transport Minister George Gerapetritis said the visit by the EU’s Committee on Civil Liberties (LIBE) was also  “direct interference” into Greek affairs and called it “inappropriate” after the train disaster, said European Conservative.

https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/anger-in-greece-over-rule-of-law-committee-visit/

The center-right European People’s Party – of which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ party is a member – boycotted the trip as he was trying to deal with criticism over railway safety failures.

The parliamentary delegation is led by Dutch Renew MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld, and is joined by four other MEPs. She came with the spyware committee earlier and criticized the government for phone bugging and surveillance.

The delegation said its mission would be to also examine the role of the European Union border patrol Frontex in Greece as the government denied pushing back refugees and migrants.

The lawmakers said they would meet with LGBT activists and anti-corruption NGOs before conducting meetings with government officials, including the head of the Greek intelligence agency EYP which has bugged the phones of 15,475 people.

The committee is also expected to meet with anti-corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki who was prosecuted for continuing to claim there was corruption involved in a previous government and bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

Beyond the word of several alleged whistleblowers and the major opposition SYRIZA that was in power then, no evidence emerged but Touloupaki was found innocent of interfering charges.

 

RELATED

Society
Keep-Outs Working, Greece Blocked More Refugees from Entering

ATHENS - While denying pushing back refugees and migrants who want to seek asylum, Greece said it's trying to keep them out by other means, including patrols and a border wall, and the strategy is working.

Economy
Greek Bank Chief Says Investment Grade Rating Finally Coming Soon
Politics
Suffering Must Be Followed by Catharsis, Gerapetritis Says

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.