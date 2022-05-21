x

May 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Economy

EU: Greece Plays Key Role for Independence from Russian Gas

May 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Russia Ukraine War Energy Competition
FILE - A view of hardware of the Jauniunai Gas Compressor station, near Vilnius, Lithuania, ON May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

ATHENS – The key for the total independence of Southeastern Europe from Russian gas is the new gas import and transit infrastructure that is being developed in Greece, according to an announcement by the European Commission.

In addition to the projects that are being implemented, the Environment and Energy Ministry last week issued a positive opinion on the construction of the EastMed pipeline (Cyprus – Greece – Italy) specifying the preliminary environmental requirements of the project.

The Greek-Bulgarian natural gas pipeline, which is expected to be put into operation in the summer, the new liquefied natural gas tank in Revythousa, which is also expected to be operational in the summer, the floating liquefied natural gas tank in Alexandroupolis in 2023 are the first projects that the European Commission included in the announcements made last week about the RePower EU programme which aims to replace Russian gas and hydrocarbons, regardless of origin, with further development of renewable sources, diversification of supply sources, strengthening of energy savings.

RELATED

Politics
The South Aegean: Paths Through History, Sunny Chapters in Our Lives

The Greek tourism market is seeing a remarkable recovery and while it is most obvious in Athens – that’s where the media is – the powerful signs include the packed ferries and planes that connect with the islands of the South Aegean, with their iconic whitewashed houses that are what most people outside Greece think about when they contemplate visiting.

Politics
Ioannis Smyrlis of Enterprise Greece: We are a Pro-Investment Government
Politics
State Department on Turkish Military Flights over Greek islands

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Amyntaio, a TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

Dear readers, let me briefly introduce myself, while wishing you "a summer full of positive energy and good health.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings