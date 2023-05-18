x

May 18, 2023

EU Gives Greece 24 Million Euros for Alexandroupoulis Port Upgrade

May 18, 2023
By The National Herald
Alexandroupolis port. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
FILE - Alexandroupolis port. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ALEXANDROUPOLI – After canceling the planned sale of the northern port of Alexandroupoli, Greece will get 24 million euros ($26 million) in European Union funding to improve facilities in plans to make it an energy hub for the region.

The state privatization board HRADF that had been charged with the task of selling off state enterprises under requirements attached to three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($353 billion) from 2010-18.

Alexandroupoli, which is close to Bulgaria and Turkey, has been used by U.S. military ships to unload munitions and move them to the eastern flank of the NATO Western alliance, noted Reuters in its report.

https://www.naturalgasworld.com/greeces-alexandroupolis-port-secures-26-million-eu-financing-105206

Greece’s Gastrade company is a floating gas and regasification unit there with the country’s importance growing in storing and transporting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Europe.

Greece and Bulgaria have been looking to revive a pipeline project to transport crude oil from the port to Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Burgas as well, the news agency noted.

The EU funds will be used for dredging works and the construction of road infrastructure, HRADF said in a statement, adding that an adviser will work on a business plan for it.

The New Democracy government in November 2022 called off a sale of 67 percent of the state port after finding it was too precious and a key geopolitical interest in the region, the news agency said.

“The government has decided that under present circumstances Alexandroupoli has such a large strategic, geopolitical and energy importance to our country that it should remain under the jurisdiction of the Greek public,” Mitsotakis said.

That was two months after Greece received two binding bids for the majority stake, on a short list after there were four tenders initially submitted. At the time an HRADF source told the news agency that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had made Alexandroupoli more valuable and NATO weapons facilitator.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

