EU-Funded “Model” Refugee Centers on Greek Islands Found Deficient

FILE - Τhe refugee camp on the Greek island of Samos.

ATHENS – Touted when they opened as model facilities to handle refugees and migrants, three newly-constructed and European Union-funded detention camps on Greek Aegean islands are said to be plagued with problems and complaints.

Citing EU documents, the news site Al Jazeera said the camps have failed in cases to deliver even basic services or protect the most vulnerable in them, including minors, and violence flaring at times.

EU representatives overseeing operations at the facilities on Samos, Leros and Kos islands reported nearly daily struggles ranging from staff shortages delaying asylum procedures to allegations of sexual and other violence impacting children.

The “closed controlled access centers” were created to replace the shoddy tent cities that emerged after large numbers of asylum seekers arrived in Europe through the Greek isles beginning in 2015, the site noted.

After a fire destroyed the overcrowded Moria camp on Lesbos in 2020, Greece and the EU said there would be reforms to the asylum and migration management system and improvements.

That saw the EU – which closed its borders and refugees using Turkey as a jumping-off point to reach the bloc after fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands – putting up 276 million euros ($301.28 million) for the new facilities.

The Samos camp has attracted dignitaries, including British and US officials, and a Moroccan delegation on a “study visit” this year, the report added, but human rights groups and activists have called for it to be closed down because of deficiencies.

Al Jazeera and the Greek investigative news site Solomon – one of whose journalists found Predator spyware infected his phone and was hounded by the government over his reporting – said they reviewed camp reports written by EU representatives and found the shortcomings.

What they found, they said, was at odds with Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ glowing praise and his chastising a Dutch journalist over the reporting about it.

“If you go to Samos, you will find an impeccable camp with impeccable conditions, … no comparison to what we had in the past,” Mitsotakis said, but human rights groups said conditions haven’t measurably improved.

Emails from the EU’s representatives to the European Commission painted a different picture than his, pointing out problems despite upgrades including high-tech surveillance systems.

At the Samos camp, where security personnel sometimes outnumber those living there, commission staffers warned for months of shortages in specialized caregivers for unaccompanied minors in designated “safe zones” in the camps.

On Leros, the commission found “almost daily problems” with “violence” and “vandalism” in the minors’ accommodation as authorities tried to protect some 40 children left without caregivers when the contract of an NGO expired.

Another commission report from Samos in June included allegations that a seven-year-old camp resident had been sexually assaulted and Greek police were investigating but Al Jazeera said authorities didn’t respond to queries.

Commission emails also raised concerns about a “tremendous gap” in interpreter services delaying “all procedures” from initial registrations to asylum interviews and frequently flagged problems caused by severely limited access to healthcare in the camps, said the news site.

The lack of permanent doctors in the camps was described in emails as “a huge issue” leading to gaps in medical support for residents and delays in medical checks required to determine the age and vulnerability status of new arrivals who may qualify for special protections and procedures.

The “model” camp also had problems providing basic needs such as water and trouble recruiting doctors to work there as well as infrastructure and maintenance issues despite the huge EU financial investment.

Responses from the New Democracy government, which is facing May 21 elections and has tried frantically to keep out refugees and migrants, have sometimes said the reports of subpar conditions were “fake news” but didn’t move to prosecute under a new law that provides penalties for journalists.

While acknowledging the new facilities offer improved housing conditions some organizations criticized “prison-like” structures’ remote locations, detention practices, and “disproportionate” surveillance and security measures.

In a letter this month, several NGOs urged authorities to shutter the Samos camp, citing the “undignified treatment” of unaccompanied minors and “further deterioration of conditions” at the facility.

“There is a stark contrast between the way these centers are publicly presented and … the reality people living in them face in practice,” the Greek Council for Refugees and Oxfam wrote the European ombudsman.

Contacted by Al Jazeera, the commission wrote that it has been “continuously monitoring developments through its staff deployed on the islands to ensure that EU-funded centers comply with reception standards”.

It added:“It is ultimately the responsibility of the Greek authorities to ensure that those standards are met.” Greece’s Migration Ministry wouldn’t comment, the report also said.