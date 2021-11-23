x

November 23, 2021

EU Firefighters Will Be Stationed in Greece in Summer 2022

November 23, 2021
By TNH Staff
Greece Wildfires
FILE - Firemen try to put out a forest fire in Makrimalli village, on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

A pilot program will see firefighters from other European Union countries positioned in Greece before the summer of 2022, the annual period for wildfires that haven’t been able to be controlled.

In return, Greece will make emergency crew resources available to northern European countries in the winter to help them deal with rainstorms and other natural disasters, said Kathimerini.

The firefighters in Greece from other countries will come under the control of the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism (RescEU,) the paper said, the plan being collaborated with by Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides in cooperation with the European Commission.

No more details are currently available about the program and what it will entail will depend on the budget to be made available by the EU, as Greece’s New Democracy government, much criticized for its response to raging wildfires this summer, is trying to step up prevention.

