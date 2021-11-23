EU Firefighters Will Be Stationed in Greece in Summer 2022

Default Category
Greek Community Disturbed over Eric Adams’ Pro-Turkish Statements
NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.
Church
Ecumenical Patriarch Praises Greek-American Community at St. Menas Vespers
CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.
Society
Upset With COVID-19 Restrictions, Greek Eateries Shut for Day
ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.