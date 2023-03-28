EU Energy Council to Discuss Greek Initiative to Increase Investments in Electricity Network Infrastructure

x

BRUSSELS – The Greek initiative to increase European investments in electricity network infrastructure will be on the table of the EU Energy Council on Tuesday.

The Greek side, in a document (non paper) submitted to the European Council on March 24 and supported by a double-digit number of member-states, according to diplomatic sources, insists on the importance of a European electricity network that is able to support and accelerate the green transition.

“Modern networks will drive the development of renewable energy sources and are essential to support the electrification of buildings, transport and industry. However, investments in networks are lower than what is required for a zero-emissions energy system,” the Greek non paper said.

“It is imperative that we redouble our efforts to expand and strengthen Europe’s electricity grid,” the Greek side emphasised, focusing on four pillars:

First, improving the electricity network between North and South to enhance the complementarity between solar and wind generation on a seasonal basis.

Secondly, upgrading the network in the Western Balkans.

Third, accelerating the granting of permits for renewable energy projects and electricity networks.

Fourth, facilitating investments.

