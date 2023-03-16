x

March 16, 2023

EU Didn’t Sanction Greece for Not Setting Up Railway Accident Board

March 16, 2023
By The National Herald
train railway ose ΣΤΑΘΜΟΣ ΛΑΡΙΣΗΣ ΟΣΕ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(GEORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The European Commission said Greece has in violation of European Union law not had an independent railway accident investigation board since 2019 but didn’t bring any sanctions or push the government to set one up.

Only now, in the wake of head-on collision between a passenger train and cargo train that killed 57 people, was there a move to have an authority to investigate rail accidents, said EURACTIV, despite a deadly incident in 2017.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government – as did previous ruling parties – failed to implement safety measures on the railways that have been neglected for decades, despite warnings from rail unions.

https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/news/greeces-lack-of-train-investigation-body-identified-not-addressed-by-eu/

The tragedy has brought mourning and rage in the streets with protests against government failures, but the report indicated the EU has some responsibility for not insisting on creation of the accident panel.

It was revealed by the major opposition SYRIZA weeks before elections are due to be held, the catastrophe becoming the dominant issue with polls revealing all major parties falling in favor.

Instead of having the required rail accident investigation board the New Democracy government set up a “special committee” that it chose, instead of having an independent body, the report said, putting it under influence.

Contacted by EURACTIV, a European Commission spokesperson said the executive has been aware of the situation since 2019 and after a compliance check that included information from the European Railways Agency that, “the absence of an operational investigation body in Greece was identified.”

An EU spokesperson said that in July 2021 Greek authorities informed the Commission the rail investigation board would be set up but it never was nor was there a push by the EU executive.

After the tragedy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reached out to the EU for help to make the railways safer and bloc officials came to Athens to meet him but it wasn’t said if they talked about the investigation board.

“While awaiting the official notification, our understanding is that the legislative and administrative procedures to empower the National Investigative Body to function are almost completed and that recruitments are imminent,” without explaining what that meant.

The EU spokesperson refused to comment on the government’s decision to set up an ad hoc investigation body and referred EURACTIV to an EU directive that requires member states to ensure that accidents are investigated properly.

“That body shall be independent in its organisation, legal structure and decision-making from any infrastructure manager, railway undertaking, charging body, allocation body and conformity assessment body and from any party whose interests could conflict with the tasks entrusted to the investigating body,” the directive states.

The EU said that beginning an infringement process is just one of the tools it has to make member states comply but didn’t say why it wasn’t undertaken or if anything was done beyond inquiries.

The site said that EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean, who belongs to the same European People’s Party (EPP) as Greece’s New Democracy, allegedly blocked it but didn’t offer any proof.

EURACTIV said it was told the Commission does not launch infringement processes against member states during a pre-election period although the date of Greek elections that must be held by mid-July haven’t been set.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

