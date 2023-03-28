x

March 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

EU Deal to Move Migrant Children from Greece Officially Ends

March 28, 2023
By Associated Press
Migration Greece
A group of unaccompanied minors wait in a queue to board a plane bound for Lisbon, Portugal, at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, March 28, 2023. The 15 children from Somalia, Gambia and Pakistan were being transferred as part of a voluntary relocation programme among European Union member states. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece — A voluntary scheme by European Union member states to accept unaccompanied migrant children from Greece officially ended Tuesday, raising concern over delays still facing the bloc in hammering out a comprehensive new migration agreement.

Fifteen minors from Somalia, Gambia and Pakistan boarded a plane in Athens bound for Lisbon, Portugal, bringing the total number of migrant children relocated under the program to 1,368 in 16 countries since 2020, Greek officials said.

The European Commission has promised to finalize new migration rules, common across all member states, in 2024 following years of delays.

The main sticking point is centered around the so-called solidarity mechanism, under which member states would be given relocation quotas to assist countries like Greece, Italy and Spain where most of the asylum seekers arrive.

Sofia Voultepsi, the Greek deputy migration minister, said Athens was already in discussions with EU member states for a new voluntary scheme if needed.

“Greece alone cannot bear the burden of refugees and immigration. It cannot lift on its shoulders all the unaccompanied children who arrive in our country,” she told reporters at Athens International Airport.

Gianluca Rocco, chief of mission for the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration in Greece, said he remained hopeful that the EU could reach a deal.

“The concern is (centered) around the fact that the discussion on the pact is coming to a very crucial moment, because next year the Commission will end its mandate,” he said. “This issue needs to be addressed together and collectively.”

RELATED

Politics
Pope Francis Receives Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni

ROME - Pope Francis received on Monday Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni at the Vatican.

Society
Panic Button App for Women in Greece Facing Domestic Violence
Society
Stationmaster in Greece Train Tragedy Says Didn’t Leave Early

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.