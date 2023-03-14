x

March 14, 2023

EU Court Says Greece Violated Human Rights of Convicted Statistician

March 14, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Thursday, July, 22, 2010 file photo former Greece's statistics chief Andreas Georgiou, stands outside the headquarters of the Statistics agency, in Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
ATHENS – Greece was handed another setback in relentlessly prosecuting Andreas Georgiou, the former head of the country’s statistics agency ELSTAT, when the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said his rights were violated.

That was because a Greek court denied his requests to reform a legal question he had raised to the EU Court of Justice after the European Union’s statistics agency and international groups had backed him.

Georgiou, who headed the Greek agency from 2010-15, began being taken to court after he reported the country’s dire financial condition that led to three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($350.09 billion) to prevent a collapse.

He said he was being made a political scapegoat and that the figures were correct, which was backed up by the EU’s statistics agency but successive Greek governments putting on him trial until he was convicted.

He had been twice cleared but the Greek court found him guilty of not properly informing the ELSTAT’s Board of Directors. He appealed to the state’s Supreme Court asking for the case to be referred to the EU justice court but was rejected.

