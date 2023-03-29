x

March 29, 2023

EU Court Says Greece Shouldn’t Remove Turkish Asylum Seekers

March 29, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Turkey Military Coup FILE - One of the Turkish asylum soldiers escorted by Greek police. (Antonis Pasvantis/InTime News via AP)
FILE - One of the Turkish asylum soldiers escorted by Greek police. (Antonis Pasvantis/InTime News via AP)

ATHENS – As Greece is already denying repeated allegations of pushing back refugees and migrants, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that seven Turkish asylum seekers – including a child –“should not be removed.”

The news site Turkish Minute, operated in exile by journalists who fled Turkey to avoid being persecuted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s repressive government noted the ruling, citing the TR724 news website.

The asylum seekers are facing imprisonment in Turkey on trumped-up terrorism charges as part of a crackdown launched by Erdoğan in the aftermath of a coup attempt in 2016, said the Stockholm Center for Freedom.

https://stockholmcf.org/ecthr-rules-greece-should-not-remove-7-turkish-asylum-seekers-who-fear-pushback/

The court in Strasbourg, France said that the Greek government should not send back the asylum seekers and that they “should be provided with food, water and adequate medical care, as needed,” until further notice.

There wasn’t any immediate indication whether Greece would abide by or ignore the ruling as the New Democracy government is trying to keep out refugees and migrants and keep calm with Erdogan as he and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are facing elections and trying to cool down tensions.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

