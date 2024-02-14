x

February 14, 2024

EU Court Says Greece Probe of British Teen’s Rape Claim Was Faulty

February 14, 2024
By The National Herald
European Court for Human Rights. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)
European Court for Human Rights. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – The European Court of Human Rights has found that Greece failed to properly investigate a claim by an 18-year-old British woman that she was raped while on a vacation in the west coast seaside town of Parga.

Court documents didn’t reveal her name but the British newspaper The Independent said the court in Strasbourg, France found “significant shortcomings” in Greece’s investigation of the 2019 incident.

The woman who made the claim was 18 at the time but the bartender she accused, who wasn’t name, said the sex was consensual, the report said.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/european-court-human-rights-greece-rape-b2495561.html

The court found Greek authorities breached articles 3 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights because there had not been an effective investigation into the allegations and the “criminal proceedings had fallen short of the required standards”.

The woman’s lawyer, Michael Polak, said she was “delighted” with the judgment, which he described as “monumental”, adding that she hopes her “ordeal and her fighting this case will stop other women from having to go through what she did”.

Polak, Director of Justice Abroad, which offers legal representation and advice for British people in foreign cases, told the PA news agency the woman was brought face to face with the alleged perpetrator in the police station, “subjected to medical procedures which were not properly explained to her” and “kept totally in the dark” about progress in the investigation – which police dropped.

“We hope that this decision will spur the Greek authorities to change how they treat victims of sexual offenses because Greece is obviously a place where lots of young women travel to and we hope they don’t suffer the same treatment,” he said of the finding.

The judgment said: “The court, without expressing an opinion on the guilt of the accused, finds that the failure of the investigative and judicial authorities to adequately respond to the allegations of rape shows that they did not submit the case to the careful scrutiny required for them to properly discharge their positive obligations under the convention…

“The court thus concludes that the failure of the investigative and judicial authorities to adequately respond to the allegations of rape in the present case amount to a violation of the positive obligations of the state under articles 3 and 8 of the convention.”

The “intimate nature” of the complaint, the woman’s young age and the “fact that she claimed to have been raped while on holiday in a foreign country” were all factors which “called for a correspondingly sensitive approach on the part of the authorities,”

It said she wasn’t properly informed of her rights, including for legal assistance, counseling or psychological support, the right to receive information and the right to object to the interpretation.

“Furthermore, the investigating authorities did not take adequate measures to mitigate what was clearly a distressing experience for the applicant, such as the interview, the direct confrontation with the accused, the identification procedure and the medical examination, which should have been subject to more careful assessment,” it added.

