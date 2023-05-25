x

May 25, 2023

EU Commissioner Nudges Greek Probe Over Refugee Pushback Video

May 25, 2023
By The National Herald
BRUSSELS – The European Union left it up to Greece to investigate itself, but European Commissioner Ylva Johansson said answers must come over a video showing refugees reportedly being pushed back to sea on a life raft.

In an interview with POLITICO, Johansson said the episode was more than a pushback  – when migrants are forced away after crossing a border and unlawful under international law.

https://www.politico.eu/article/commission-ylva-johansson-greece-migrant-deportation/

“What seems to be in these videos is a deportation,” Johansson said, adding she had no reason to doubt the footage obtained by the New York Times which said it verified the accuracy and interviewed those rescued by  Turkey’s Coast Guard.

“If this turns out to be the truth, and (the videos) very much point in that direction, of course, it’s absolutely unacceptable,” the commissioner said but her office won’t do anything about it although children and a baby were on board.

The New Democracy government that will be replaced by an interim administration ahead of June 25 elections had repeatedly denied pushbacks and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ordered a probe of the videos.

“They have promised me already last summer that they will set up an independent monitoring mechanism,” Johansson said. “And it’s still not there,” suggesting she as skeptical anything would, or could, be done.

She said that the EU was making good progress on putting together a major — and long-awaited — migration pact, as the bloc seeks to revise its migration strategy but it’s nowhere in sight despite Greece’s pleas.

Conceding that “a lot of problems remain(ed),” Johansson said it was “absolutely” possible to reach a deal “before the end of this legislative mandate (in 2024)” when a new commission will be formed,the site said.

In 2015, the use of majority voting triggered a major division in the EU, when Western European countries tried to push through a plan plan to forcibly relocate 120,000 refugees, but a number of countries refused to take them.

The EU closed its borders to refugees and migrants, dumping the problem largely on Greece, the closet point of entry for asylum seekers who Turkey lets human traffickers keep sending.

They had gone to Turkey fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, primarily Syria and Afghanistan, but as far as Pakistan and Bangladesh and sub-Saharan Africa as well.

“There are always those that are against, that’s the normal life in politics,” Johansson said. “That’s why we take decisions with qualified majority,” she said although the EU is notorious for being slow to reach any consensus.

In an interview with CNN, Mitsotakis said that he takes the alleged incident reported by the New York Times “very seriously.”

“It is already being investigated (by) my government,” he said. “I have made numerous times the distinction between (the reported pushback), which is a completely unacceptable practice, and between our obligation, which is … intercepting (migrants) on our sea border with Turkey and then asking for the Turkish coast guard to come and pick these people up.”

The National Herald

