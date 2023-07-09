EU Border Patrol Says May Leave Greece Over Refugee Boat Sinking

x

July 9, 2023

July 9, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, June 14, 2023. The saga of a lost submersible that had gone into the depths of the ocean to see the Titanic wreckage rippled across the national and global conversation. But a far bigger disaster days earlier, the wrecking of a ship off Greece filled with migrants, didn't become a moment-by-moment worldwide focus in anywhere near the same way.AP Photos/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS – The European Union’s border patrol agency Frontex, which denied helping Greece with alleged pushbacks of refugees, again has threatened to leave the country after being unable to get answers about a refugee boat sinking that killed hundreds.

Frontex chief Hans Leitjens told the European Parliament that the tragedy raised more questions about Greece’s human rights record after media reports the Coast Guard may have caused the vessel to capsize after attaching a tow rope and failed to save those on board.

“We’re in the stage of asking for more information on a total of three incidents — two earlier and now this one — and define if they have any consequences on the cooperation with Greece,” he said, reported POLITICO.

Leijtens is being squeezed to suspend Frontex in Greece after a recommendation from the agency’s fundamental rights officer Jonas Grimheden, the report noted as Greece is supposedly investigating the cause of the sinking.

Leitjens said his decision will hinge on how – or if – the newly elected New Democracy government responds to his questions. There was an interim government in place between elections when the tragedy happened.

“What we need to know is what actually happened,” Leijtens told members of the Parliament’s Justice and Home Affairs Committee and dismissed claims that Frontex failed to help the ship.

He said the agency said it would provide aircraft and drones but was ignored. “We offered help but there was no response from the Greek authorities,” said Leijtens, and that a drone was later sent, too late.

The EU’s Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson though wouldn’t back demands from the lawmakers to have a separate investigation after the bloc earlier lauded Greece for defending its borders.

“We don’t have the competence to do that, member states can do that,” said Johansson, adding that she urged the Greek government to carry out a “thorough, effective and transparent” investigation that’s being kept secret.

