EU Border Patrol Probing Greece’s Handling of Refugee Boat Sinking

Society

FILE - Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Frontex – The European Union’s border patrol agency that had been accused of wrongdoing in alleged pushbacks of refugees in Greece – said it will investigate the sinking of a boat packed with refugees off Greece that killed hundreds.

The agency opened a “serious incident report” which means that the agency’s fundamental rights officers will record potential human rights violations, an agency spokesperson told POLITICO.

That is not technically an investigation, which the United Nations wants – as does the EU, which is facing criticism for policies keeping out refugees – the report allows the agency to gather all available details surrounding the fatal incident, it said.

The conclusions will then be shared with investigative bodies or be part of recommendations to other bodies, such as the European Parliament, which has little power to do anything.

Only 104 survivors have been found, all men, and many told officials there were women and children below decks when the sink when under, but how is uncertain amid conflicting reports the Coast Guard was trying to tow it.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said 400-750 refugees were on board the fishing boat headed for Italy from Eastern Libya when it capsized for unspecified reasons in Greece’s search and rescue area.

The Coast Guard’s role was focused on by major media reports, including the BBC and New York Times, which said the agency had given different versions of what happened while Greece is keeping the survivors detained and away from families and journalists.