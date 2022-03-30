x

March 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

EU Anti-Fraud Chief Says Greece, Frontex Pushed Back Refugees

March 30, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari, file)

ATHENS – Ville Itälä , head of the European Union’s anti-fraud office OLAF, said there’s more than enough proof that Greece and the bloc’s border patrol force Frontex have been pushing back refugees and migrants, despite denials.

Germany’s largest news site DER SPIEGEL said the Finnish former Member of the European Parliament – which earlier called for a probe of whether Frontex was taking part in pushbacks – said, “We have a lot of evidence.”

That was said to include 20 witnesses testifying that the pushbacks happened although Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose New Democracy government has been trying to keep them out, denied it happened.

OLAF investigators look into cases of possible fraud or misappropriation involving EU funds or wrongdoing and have spent more than a year looking into Frontex and its chief, Fabrice Leggeri and his aides, the report said.

The agency’s closing report is more than 200 pages long and strictly confidential. European parliamentarians, who oversee Frontex, got an oral summary and the report said “it was a bombshell.”

Several sources not named said the briefing accused three members of Frontex leadership of having violated EU regulations and recommended disciplinary measures against them.

They wanted to question Leggeri but the report said he refused because he hadn’t read the findings and the names of others allegedly involved haven’t been released so far, although he’s said to be the main target.

Since March 2020 – the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greek Coast Guard has been intercepting boats in the area full of refugees from the Middle East and Africa, including many Syrians.

The news site claimed – as have human rights groups, activists and other major media sites – that border guards apparently destroyed the vessels’ motors, pulled the people back toward the Turkish coast and then abandoned them at sea – either in inflatable life rafts or in rubber dinghies.

Sometimes, the border guards have even forced back asylum-seekers after they had already reached the Greek islands, the report said, all those allegations denied by Greece, whose National Transparency Agency said there’s no proof.

In cooperation with Lighthouse Reports and other partner media outlets, DER SPIEGEL said it collected evidence of the systematic use of pushbacks on the EU’s external border.

The reporting said that included Frontex border guards handing over refugee boats to the Greek officials who were said to have pushed them back into Turkish waters, watched by Frontex planes overhead.

Testifying before the EU Parliament, Leggeri said he knows nothing about any such operations and backed Mitsotakis’ government to the hilt in long defensive spiels, but his job is now said to be at risk, according to the report.

OLAF investigators are apparently in possession of detailed evidence that Frontex management actively covered up the pushbacks to help Greece, against the protests of some officials there, the site claimed.

“Internal photographs which have never been shown before and which have been leaked to DER SPIEGEL and Lighthouse Reports, support these findings. They show that Leggeri was in possession of clear evidence for illegal pushbacks early on,” the report also said.

Itälä was said to have told EU lawmakers that some Frontex staff members are convinced there were pushbacks that were covered up for political reasons but the border patrol didn’t comment.

 

RELATED

Politics
Greek Parliament Speaker Also Rips Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

ATHENS – Following Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' denunciation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Greek Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas called it “barbaric and unprovoked,” joining in the criticism.

Society
Hey Nick! George! Greece Lets Baby Names, Baptisms Go Online
Society
Greece: 22,451 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 60 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Celebrities: Monkeys Near Florida Airport Delight Visitors

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings