March 24, 2023

Ethical Traveler Announces ‘Ten Best Ethical Destinations’ Awards for 2023

March 24, 2023
By Associated Press
Winter Weather Holiday Travel
File - Travelers arrive for their flights at Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday at MSP Airport in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Kerem Yücel /Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

BERKELEY, Calif., March 24, 2023 — Every year, California-based Ethical Traveler reviews the world’s developing nations for their commitment tohuman rights, social welfare, environmental protection, and animal welfare. The ten destinations showing the most impressive progress are honored with “Best Ethical Destinations” Awards. These worthy countries, including several island nations, stand to benefit greatly from our travel dollars in a post-pandemic world.

Despite the chaos wrought by COVID-19, we enter 2023 seeing rays of hope. But the world won’t recover overnight. This is especially true for the international travel industry, which employs one out of ten people worldwide. The recent challenges to travel and tourism have had a devastating impact across this vast sector of human society.

Visiting our winning destinations will help these nations emerge from the pandemic’s shadow, and continue their impressive work in social justice and environmental stewardship. By “voting with your wings” (once you are vaccinated, of course!), you can reward these nations for their efforts and motivate neighboring countries to do the same.

Ethical Traveler congratulates the 2023 honorees of the Ten Best Ethical Destinations Awards.

In alphabetical order (not in order of merit), the winners are:

* Barbados

* Belize

* Botswana

* Cabo Verde

* Chile

* Costa Rica

* Mongolia

* Palau

* Seychelles

* Timor-Leste

“At long last, travel is returning,” says Ethical Traveler’s Executive Director Jeff Greenwald. “And as it does, we hope our international community will rise to the occasion. As 2023 unfolds, all of us can play an active role in redefining what travel is, and how it might enhance the lives of people around the world. When we visit the countries on our list — which have taken important steps to increase the welfare of their people while safeguarding their natural treasures — we’re expressing our admiration and support in a tangible way.”

Adds Greenwald, “One lesson we learned from the pandemic is that our borders are imaginary. We inhabit and share the resources of a small planet, stunning in its beauty, diversity and fragility. Our only path to survival lies with taking care of each other. And this begins with knowing each other. Travel and exploration — whether to the jungles of Belize, the steppes of Mongolia, or the reefs of Seychelles — brings more than a new awareness of this world. It shows us what it means to be human.”

About Ethical Traveler:

Ethical Traveler is a project of the Berkeley-based Earth Island Institute, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The mission of Ethical Traveler — “Empowering travelers to change the world” — highlights the economic clout of travel and tourism to protect human rights and the global environment.

No money or donations of any kind are solicited or accepted from any nations, governments or travel providers in the countries under consideration for our annual list. All parts of our 2023 report may be shared freely, with accreditation.

For Further Information please visit https://ethicaltraveler.org/

For inquiries, please email [email protected]

Ethical Traveler, P.O. Box 5883, Berkeley, CA 94705 USA

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

