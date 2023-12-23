Estonia, One of the First Countries to Introduce Christmas Trees, Celebrates the Holiday

People walk around a Christmas tree decorated for the Christmas and New Year festivities at the Noblessner port in the Tallinn Bay, Estonia, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
TALLINN, Estonia — Christmas trees started appearing in Central Europe and the Baltic States, including Estonia, as early as the Middle Ages and have now become traditional across much of the world.
Dec. 22 is the shortest day of the year and in Estonia, as in many parts of the world, trees covered with lights brighten up homes and town squares during the Winter Solstice and Christmas festivities afterward.
In order to grow a 2.5-meter (8-foot) Christmas tree, Arvo Palumäe, co-owner of a Christmas tree farm he started 14 years ago, waits 8 years before carefully selecting it, shaping it during the summer months and cutting it for delivery. But while some Estonians buy trees directly from him, they are also able to cut their own.
The State Forest Management Centre provides Estonians with a map of forests showing locations of trees they can cut down themselves. They advise people to avoid trees near power lines and encourage Estonians to plant spruces in the forests to make sure there are Christmas trees for generations to come.
Estonia largely exports trees to the European Union. It also exported Christmas trees to Russia before the country’s invasion of Ukraine stopped trade.
After the holidays, Christmas trees in Estonia are turned into wood shavings or even used to flavor beverages.
ACOLMAN, Mexico — María de Lourdes Ortiz Zacarías swiftly cuts hundreds of strips of newsprint and colored crepe paper needed to make a piñata, soothed by Norteño music on the radio while measuring pieces by feel.
PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.
ATHENS - Migration & Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis said that the agreement reached earlier in the week by the European Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission on the New Pact on Migration & Asylum was "a Greek success", in an interview to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Saturday.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis had 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 120-105 on Friday night.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In