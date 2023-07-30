Estiatorio Plaka Grand Opening Lured Politicians to Baltimore’s Greektown

United States

BALTIMORE – Baltimore’s politicians and elite turned out for the grand opening of the Estiatorio Plaka restaurant and to celebrate the community’s long-standing role in the city.

Some state officials joined them as well to enjoy an exquisite appetizer menu featuring phyllo-wrapped feta cheese dipped in honey, fried calamari with squid’s ink and lemon, and roasted lamb’s leg, said The Baltimore Banner.

They included Sen. John Sarbanes, who said the new restaurant “shows our traditions” and hailed owner, and friend, John Zoulis, who has been a prominent member of the community for more than 30 years.

Sen. Ben Cardin, who has represented the area since 1987, said that, “Greek culture has always been a strong community here and its economics attract visitors because of the restaurants and the food.”

He added that, “this will draw people in, and to other places in Greektown, because not only is John a great guy, but his food is fantastic,” as the guests undoubtedly would have agreed.

The restaurant opened in the space that was occupied by the popular former Acropolis Restaurant, which closed in 2019 after 33 years in service, according to The Baltimore Sun.