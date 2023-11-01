x

November 1, 2023

Eruption of Eurasia’s Tallest Active Volcano Sends Ash Columns above a Russian Peninsula

November 1, 2023
By Associated Press
Russia Volcano
The Klyuchevskoy volcano, one of the highest active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Russia's northern Kamchatka Peninsula, Russian Far Eat, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuri Demyanchuk)

MOSCOW — Huge ash columns erupted from Eurasia’s tallest active volcano Wednesday, forcing authorities to close schools in two towns on Russia’s sparsely populated Kamchatka Peninsula.

The eruptions from the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano sent ash as high as 13 kilometers (8 miles) above sea level, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries, but officials ordered schools in Ust-Kamchatsk and Klyuchy closed as a precaution. Each town has a population of about 5,000. Klyuchy is located about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the volcano and Ust-Kamchatsk 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.

The Klyuchevskoy volcano, one of the highest active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Russia’s northern Kamchatka Peninsula, Russian Far Eat, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuri Demyanchuk)

The 4,650-meter (15,255-foot) stratovolcano has been active in recent years and released lava in June.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,700 kilometers (4,100 miles) east of Moscow, is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanoes, geysers and geothermal springs.

The Klyuchevskoy volcano, one of the highest active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Russia’s northern Kamchatka Peninsula, Russian Far Eat, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuri Demyanchuk)

