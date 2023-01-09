x

January 9, 2023

Ernie Anastos Brings A Positive Perspective to News with WABC Segment

January 9, 2023
By The National Herald
Ernie Anastos (Source: ernieanastos.com)

NEW YORK – Ernie Anastos, the beloved Greek-American broadcaster, will join WABC-AM to host a segment called The new endeavor is described as “a two-minute pep-talk and interview feature that airs daily in morning and afternoons, starting Monday,” a release notes.

Anastos will focus on a different topic every day, inspired by his long-time aspiration to present more of the positive news of the day.

“Anastos takes a look at the positive outcome of the stories that shape our world, including current events, social changes, new trends, life challenges, work, home and lifestyle,” the release continued.

“Everybody knows Ernie’s smiling face, friendly voice, and reputation as a top journalist in this great city,” said Red Apple Media Chief and WABC owner John Catsimatidis. “Now, Ernie is taking another look at our world and bringing us an opportunity to see the positive side of things. I’m delighted to welcome Ernie to 77 WABC where he will certainly attract many of his TV fans and radio listeners,” he said.

The release adds that, “celebrating four decades on television, Anastos is best known as a TV news anchor at ABC 7, CBS 2 and FOX 5 in New York. He is a Hall of Fame Broadcaster and the author of children and youth subject books.”

Anastos believes, “it’s the right time… We always hear the bad and not often the good that comes out of the news. My passion has always been to inform, educate and inspire. I’m looking forward to sharing an uplifting take on the news with 77 WABC Radio listeners.”

Red Apple Media and WABC President Chad Lopez said that, “at Red Apple Media and 77 WABC, we committed to bringing radio listeners the best programming in talk and entertainment… Ernie’s enthusiasm and fresh ideas add another dynamic layer to 77 WABC.”

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Brazil Authorities Seek to Punish Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters (Video)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation's highest seats of power.

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from soccer on Monday at the age of 33, ending the career of one of Britain’s greatest players after winning five Champions League titles and finally getting to play in a World Cup for Wales.

MEXICO CITY — The Biden administration said Monday that Iran's sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be "contributing to widespread war crimes.

DENVER — Earth’s protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that would fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years, a new United Nations report says.

