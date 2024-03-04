x

March 4, 2024

Erdogan Won’t Relent, Demands Occupied Side of Cyprus Recognized

March 4, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the people as arrives in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy, File)

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won’t give up a push to convince the United Nations and world to recognize the occupied side of Cyprus that was seized in unlawful 1974 invasions.

Speaking at the  International Diplomatic Forum in Antalya in southern Turkey he said that, “Turkey will continue the effort to recognize the equal sovereignty and international equal status of the Turkish-Cypriot brothers.”

The Greek-Cypriot side of the island on the south is a member of the European Union that Turkey has been trying to join since 2005, its prospects worsening under Erdogan’s hardline rule although he said he wants it to continue.

“It is a right that the Turkish Cypriots have secured,” he said, adding that, “Recent events and experiences have taught us that diplomacy is the greatest tool we have for the peaceful resolution of crises.”

Only Turkey recognizes the occupied side that’s a self-declared republic but is isolated in the world. And despite his renewed interest in having Turkey get into the EU, Erdogan doesn’t recognize the Greek-Cypriot side and bars its ships and planes.

The last round of reunification talks in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana collapsed when Erdogan said a 35,000-strong army on the occupied side would never leave and as he wanted the right of further military intervention.

The now Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Erdogan said they don’t want reunification but a two-state solution bringing acceptance to the Turkish-Cypriot side although the UN hopes to reboot talks.

In Ethnically Split Cyprus, Buffer Zone Tensions Persist after Decades, a UN Official Says

NICOSIA (AP) — Decades on from the ethnic division of Cyprus, tensions persist along the 180-kilometer buffer zone separating breakaway Turkish Cypriots from Greek Cypriots in the internationally recognized south, the head of the United Nations peacekeeping force on the island said Monday.

Cyprus Contests Turkey Allowing Vessel Research in Cypriot Waters
Witness Dies: Cyprus Suspends Property Trial of Turkish-Cypriot Lawyer

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

Nikki Haley Wins the District of Columbia's Republican Primary and Gets Her First 2024 Victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

'Apokries' or Carnival features merriment and meat-eating before the start of Great Lent.

Books of every kind are sent in to the offices of The National Herald, showcasing the impressive range of experience and interests of Greek authors wherever they happen to live.

BALTIMORE, MD – The law firm of Peter Angelos was sold to three of the firm's longtime senior attorneys on March 1, as ordered by a Baltimore County Circuit Court judge, The Daily Record (TDR) reported, noting that "Judge Keith R.

