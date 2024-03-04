Erdogan Won’t Relent, Demands Occupied Side of Cyprus Recognized

Politics

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the people as arrives in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy, File)

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won’t give up a push to convince the United Nations and world to recognize the occupied side of Cyprus that was seized in unlawful 1974 invasions.

Speaking at the International Diplomatic Forum in Antalya in southern Turkey he said that, “Turkey will continue the effort to recognize the equal sovereignty and international equal status of the Turkish-Cypriot brothers.”

The Greek-Cypriot side of the island on the south is a member of the European Union that Turkey has been trying to join since 2005, its prospects worsening under Erdogan’s hardline rule although he said he wants it to continue.

“It is a right that the Turkish Cypriots have secured,” he said, adding that, “Recent events and experiences have taught us that diplomacy is the greatest tool we have for the peaceful resolution of crises.”

Only Turkey recognizes the occupied side that’s a self-declared republic but is isolated in the world. And despite his renewed interest in having Turkey get into the EU, Erdogan doesn’t recognize the Greek-Cypriot side and bars its ships and planes.

The last round of reunification talks in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana collapsed when Erdogan said a 35,000-strong army on the occupied side would never leave and as he wanted the right of further military intervention.

The now Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Erdogan said they don’t want reunification but a two-state solution bringing acceptance to the Turkish-Cypriot side although the UN hopes to reboot talks.