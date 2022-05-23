x

May 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

BREAKING: Erdogan to Stop Talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

May 23, 2022
By: TNH Staff
AP22143677539426
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, May 23. (Turkish Presidency via AP Photo)

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, May 23 at a press conference following a cabinet meeting that he would cease talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and cancel a key meeting between their two countries, as he accused the Greek leader of antagonistic behavior against Turkey, the Associated Press reported.

Erdogan accused Greece of harboring followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen whom Turkey says was behind a 2016 failed coup attempt and of establishing military bases against Turkey, according to the AP report.

The announcement from Erdogan follows Mitsotakis’ historic visit to the U.S. during which he addressed a joint session of Congress.

RELATED

VIDEO
Mitsotakis Addresses Boston College Graduation Ceremony

BOSTON - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at the 146th graduation ceremony of Boston College, held on Monday.

Society
Greece Prevents Hundreds from Entering by Sea from Turkey
Economy
Staikouras: Greece Returns to European Normality

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis Addresses Boston College Graduation Ceremony

BOSTON - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at the 146th graduation ceremony of Boston College, held on Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings