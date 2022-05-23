BREAKING: Erdogan to Stop Talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Politics

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, May 23 at a press conference following a cabinet meeting that he would cease talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and cancel a key meeting between their two countries, as he accused the Greek leader of antagonistic behavior against Turkey, the Associated Press reported.

Erdogan accused Greece of harboring followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen whom Turkey says was behind a 2016 failed coup attempt and of establishing military bases against Turkey, according to the AP report.

The announcement from Erdogan follows Mitsotakis’ historic visit to the U.S. during which he addressed a joint session of Congress.