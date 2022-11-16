x

Erdogan Tells Greece Remember History, Island Guns No Help

November 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ATHENS – Looking back 100 years to Turkey’s defeat of Greece and driving Greeks out of Asia Minor, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again referred to his invasion threats and warned that history should be remembered.

He has demanded that Greece remove troops from Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast, openly coveting the return of those ceded away in the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he doesn’t recognize, complaining some are so close to Turkey’s coast you can hear roosters crow on them.

He was speaking at a news conference after the G-20 summit in Indonesia, said Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah, after he earlier warned warning that Turkish forces “might suddenly come one night” to Greece.

Both countries belong to NATO, which has said nothing about constant Turkish provocations, including sending fighter jets into Greek airspace and planning to hunt for energy and gas off Greek islands.

“Again, I say it against Greece’s behavior that causes such tension. We can arrive suddenly one night. There are officials in Greece who do not know their limits. We tell them to know the diplomacy of the neighboring country. Don’t mess with Turkey. They can fill the islands with as many guns as they want. None of these will do you any good. Here is Turkey. Greece has to know its place. They need to remember history,” Erdogan said.

