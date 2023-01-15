x

January 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Erdogan Tells Greece “Behave,” Boasts Over Turkey’s Domestic Weapons

January 15, 2023
By The National Herald
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey on May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

ANKARA – Adding to his frequent threats – while claiming to want diplomacy – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bragged about his country’s growing production of weapons and said Greece has to “behave” or face consquences.

He lauded Turkey’s short-range ballistic missiles, that have the range to hit Athens in 7 minutes and 36 seconds after repeatedly suggesting an invasion could “come suddenly one night,” against Greece.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency said the country’s weapons makers are trying to double the missiles reach to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and he said since he took power in 2003, and seeking re-election, that production of the domestic defense industry has increased from 20 to 80 percent.

“National issues are above politics and should remain so. If we have made progress in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas, we must defend it together, without exception,” he said, reported Armenia News.

He emphasized the drones being sold to other countries, including in Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and production of combat UAV’s and the Bayraktar Kizilelma (Red Apple) air combat vehicle which “will carry the bomb carried by the F-16s in case of mass production.”

Erdogan said he thinks that the Greeks are saying, “What are those crazy Turks doing?” the news reports added and that tests of missiles will continue and that they have “frightened” Greece.

The launches are being conducted from the coastal city of Izmir, near the Greek islands of the Aegean Sea. It was the Greek city of Smyrna until Greek forces were defeated in war in 1922.

“I say: Hey Greeks, we have nothing to do with you as long as you behave well. Just be good,” he concluded, adding that Turkey’s defense industry is getting stronger, and “terrorist groups have been defeated,” reports added.

 

RELATED

Society
UN Wants Greece to Drop Charges Against 24 Refugee Workers

MYTILENE - Although a Greek court rejected charges against 24 aid workers and volunteers of human smuggling – for saving the lives of refugees – and sent the case back to prosecutors, the United Nations wants it dropped.

Politics
Greece’s Minimum Wage Will Be Raised, Just Before Elections
Society
Sixty Million Euros Allocated to Eastern Macedonia-Thrace Cultural Monuments and Sites

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

In Alabama, Tornadoes Rattle Historic Civil Rights Community

Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.

ANKARA - Adding to his frequent threats – while claiming to want diplomacy – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bragged about his country's growing production of weapons and said Greece has to “behave” or face consquences.

MYTILENE - Although a Greek court rejected charges against 24 aid workers and volunteers of human smuggling – for saving the lives of refugees – and sent the case back to prosecutors, the United Nations wants it dropped.

ATHENS – The minimum wage in Greece that was held down for years under austerity measures attached to international bailouts will be raised again, this time just ahead of national elections coming sometime in the spring.

Greek ingredients can elevate even the simplest of weeknight meals, such as the following recipes for chicken.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.