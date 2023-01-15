Erdogan Tells Greece “Behave,” Boasts Over Turkey’s Domestic Weapons

Politics

ANKARA – Adding to his frequent threats – while claiming to want diplomacy – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bragged about his country’s growing production of weapons and said Greece has to “behave” or face consquences.

He lauded Turkey’s short-range ballistic missiles, that have the range to hit Athens in 7 minutes and 36 seconds after repeatedly suggesting an invasion could “come suddenly one night,” against Greece.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency said the country’s weapons makers are trying to double the missiles reach to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and he said since he took power in 2003, and seeking re-election, that production of the domestic defense industry has increased from 20 to 80 percent.

“National issues are above politics and should remain so. If we have made progress in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas, we must defend it together, without exception,” he said, reported Armenia News.

He emphasized the drones being sold to other countries, including in Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and production of combat UAV’s and the Bayraktar Kizilelma (Red Apple) air combat vehicle which “will carry the bomb carried by the F-16s in case of mass production.”

Erdogan said he thinks that the Greeks are saying, “What are those crazy Turks doing?” the news reports added and that tests of missiles will continue and that they have “frightened” Greece.

The launches are being conducted from the coastal city of Izmir, near the Greek islands of the Aegean Sea. It was the Greek city of Smyrna until Greek forces were defeated in war in 1922.

“I say: Hey Greeks, we have nothing to do with you as long as you behave well. Just be good,” he concluded, adding that Turkey’s defense industry is getting stronger, and “terrorist groups have been defeated,” reports added.