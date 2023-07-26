Erdogan Says Turkey Wants Lasting Peace On Cyprus – His Way

Politics

FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

NICOSIA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who wants to reboot his county’s long-stalled hopes of joining the European Union – said he’s willing to talk about ways to reunify Cyprus, but won’t accept Greek-Cypriot demands.

“We don’t hesitate to take on responsibilities to achieve a lasting and just peace on the Cyprus island. We have shown our sincerity on this issue in all processes up to now… and we will show it again if necessary,” he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting, said the Hurriyet Daily News.

But he said that wouldn’t include Turkey accepting what he said were one-sided conditions from the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the EU Turkey has been trying to join since 2005.

The isolated and occupied northern third of the island has been occupied by Turkish-Cypriots since unlawful Turkish invasions in 1974 and Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said they don’t want it reunified.

Instead, they have demanded the United Nations and the world recognize the occupied self-declared Republic that depends largely on Turkish aid because its economy is suffering.

Since being re-elected in May and getting Sweden to change its terrorism laws before he would remove a block on the country getting into NATO, Erdogan has been less belligerent and more diplomatic.

He’s brought warmer relations with Greece after threatening to invade and demanding that Greece take troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast, citing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he doesn’t accept.

But he’s not softened his hardline on Cyprus – barring its ships and planes and refusing to recognize and EU country while renewing his hopes of getting Turkey on a faster-track entry process into the bloc.

He said that Turkey would now be providing even more assistance to the Turkish-Cypriot side, including for agriculture, energy, water, electricity, transportation, and health programs.

“We have never shied away from seeking a solution based on the realities of the island,” Erdoğan emphasized, saying that Turkey is willing to have dialogue to reach an agreed resolution.

But he earlier said he would never remove a standing army of some 35,000 troops on the occupied side after also demanding the right of further military intervention when Turkey also wanted.

Those conditions led to the collapse of the last round of reunification talks in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres became the last to fail to broker an answer.