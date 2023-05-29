Erdogan Keeps Power in Turkey: Will He Test Greece This Summer?

Politics

Supporters of Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish flags at the presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

ATHENS – The re-election of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, continuing his 20-year run in power – perhaps for life – came as Greece was in transition, with a caretaker government ahead of a second round of elections June 25.

While that’s expected to see New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis returning as well, after his nearly four-year administration had to dissolve ahead of the next poll, what happens after that with Turkey is up in the air.

Mitsotakis is hoping for a large enough victory to seal a Parliamentary majority and perpetuating single-party rule in Greece, but a spring rapprochement could see a hot summer as he goes head-to-head with Erdogan.

The volatile Turkish leader, securely cementing his dominance after raising a fervor among his zealous nationalist base in provoking Greece and even threatening an invasion hasn’t yet tipped his hand about whether he’ll return to belligerence or keep diplomacy going.

The two countries eased back on tensions after Greece sent recovery crews to help Turkey deal with an earthquake that killed more than 50,000, and Erdogan sent condolences to Greece over a train wreck that killed 57.

That could fade, especially with July 24 being the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne that Erdogan doesn’t recognize because it ceded away islands to Greece he wants returned, The New York Sun noted.

But he has cited the document to his advantage in demanding that Greek take troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast and warned it would be a cause for war if Greece doubles its maritime boundaries to 12 miles.

After Mitsotakis in May, 2022 addressed the US Congress and urged lawmakers to reject President Joe Biden’s plan to sell Turkey more F-16s that could be used against Greece, Erdogan broke off communications with him.

The twin tragedies brought some re-communication but not over the most delicate issues or disputes between them, particularly sovereignty of the seas as Erdogan further tries to establish Turkey as a regional power.

Mitsotakis, who had largely ignored Erdogan’s rants before they ceased, told the Greek TV station Mega that, “as long as the Greek people trust me again, I will seek a meeting with Erdogan.”

They both belong to NATO, whose leader Jens Stoltenberg praised Turkey and Erdogan as a “valuable ally” despite the Turkish President buying Russian S-400 missile defenses that also undermined the alliance’s security.

The sense from Athens about how to deal with a newly-empowered Erdogan is a balancing act and the newspaper noted that, “By force of proximity, it (Greece) will have to be more pragmatic.”

The report said that, “A steady consolidation of Turkish nationalism in the years ahead is almost a given, but how that overarching trend plays out day to day is anybody’s guess.”